Saskatchewan Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Sales Growth

Province Sees 28 Per Cent Month-Over-Month Growth, Ranking First in the Nation

Statistics Canada today released data showing Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales increased by 28 per cent month-over-month from June 2024 to July 2024 (seasonally adjusted). This ranks first among the provinces for growth in this category.

"Saskatchewan's manufacturing sector is crucial to driving our economy, today's numbers show our manufacturers are continuing to grow and create new opportunities for our province," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government is actively working to create a competitive business environment that fosters growth and helps us to build strong and vibrant communities. The increase we are seeing in manufacturing sales is leading to more jobs and a better quality of life for the people of our province, showing that our efforts to grow our economy and create opportunities for Saskatchewan people are working."

Year-over-year growth was also strong with an increase of 5.1 per cent for July 2024 compared to July 2023 (seasonally adjusted).

In July 2024, the value of manufacturing sales totaled $2.1 billion.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.2 billion, or 1.6 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

