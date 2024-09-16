Free shingles vaccine program expanded to include Islanders 50 and over

CANADA, September 16 - The Government of Prince Edward Island is lowering the age eligibility for the free shingles vaccine from 60 to 50, effective immediately.

Appointments for the Shingrix Vaccine can be booked by contacting a PEI community pharmacy directly. For the best protection, two lifetime doses are required, given between two and six months apart. The cost of the vaccine for Islanders aged 50+ is covered by the provincial government.

“This improvement makes our shingles vaccine program the most comprehensive in the county and represents a major step forward in our commitment to the health and well-being of Islanders. By lowering the age eligibility, we are providing more residents with access to this important preventive measure, helping to reduce the overall impact of shingles across our province.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. It is estimated that 30 per cent of adults will develop shingles in their lifetime and 10 per cent will develop lingering and debilitating nerve pain.

"Expanding the eligibility of government-funded shingles vaccine to include those 50 to 59 years of age is welcomed news,” said Erin MacKenzie, executive director, PEI Pharmacists Association. “Pharmacists are routinely asked about the shingles vaccine by people in this age group who are looking for ways to prevent this potentially debilitating condition.”

This expansion will not only improve individual health outcomes but also contribute to the broader public health goal of reducing the incidence of shingles in the community. By making this vaccine available to a younger age group, PEI continues to lead the way in comprehensive healthcare solutions.

For more information about the shingles vaccine visit Adult Immunizations or contact a local pharmacy.

