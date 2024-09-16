Governor Abbott Appoints Eck To Firefighters’ Star Of Texas Award Advisory Committee

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Stephen “Steve” Eck to the Firefighters’ Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Committee advises the Governor on the issuance, design, and presentation of the Firefighters' Star of Texas Award. This award is given to firefighters who were seriously injured in the line of duty and the surviving next of kin of each firefighter who was killed or sustained a fatal injury in the line of duty.

Stephen “Steve” Eck of Fort Worth is a fire captain and paramedic for the City of Arlington Fire Department. He is a vice president of the Arlington Professional Firefighters and a member of the International Association of Firefighters. Additionally, he serves as a captain and paramedic for the Eagle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.