Governor Abbott Appoints Eck To Firefighters’ Star Of Texas Award Advisory Committee
TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Stephen “Steve” Eck to the Firefighters’ Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Committee advises the Governor on the issuance, design, and presentation of the Firefighters' Star of Texas Award. This award is given to firefighters who were seriously injured in the line of duty and the surviving next of kin of each firefighter who was killed or sustained a fatal injury in the line of duty.
Stephen “Steve” Eck of Fort Worth is a fire captain and paramedic for the City of Arlington Fire Department. He is a vice president of the Arlington Professional Firefighters and a member of the International Association of Firefighters. Additionally, he serves as a captain and paramedic for the Eagle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.