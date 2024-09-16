Governor Abbott Appoints Miller To Texas Water Development Board

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tonya Miller to the Texas Water Development Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial, and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

Tonya Miller of Austin was previously vice president of wholesale power strategic projects and optimization for the Lower Colorado River Authority. Additionally, she also served as the executive director of the Texas Solar Power Association, director of the Office of Air at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), public counsel and chief executive officer for the Office of Public Utility Counsel, assistant director and special counsel for the Radioactive Materials Division at TCEQ, and as a legislative liaison for TCEQ. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former member of the Financial Research Institute Advisory Board, and former ex-officio board member of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Reliability Entity. Miller received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota.