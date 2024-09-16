Gov. Lee Announces Key Leadership Transition at TN Department of General Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the appointment of Matt Van Epps as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of General Services (DGS), effective October 1. Van Epps will succeed Christi Branscom, who will step down on September 30 after nearly six years of service to Tennesseans.

“Christi has faithfully served state agencies and her fellow Tennesseans since day one of the Lee administration,” said Gov. Lee. “During her tenure, she has led significant capital improvement projects, wisely stewarded taxpayer dollars by reducing the State’s real estate footprint, and secured the Department of General Services’ standing as a Top Tennessee Workplace for five consecutive years. Maria and I wish Christi continued success and pray God’s richest blessings over her in the days ahead.”

Christi Branscom joined the Lee administration in January 2019 and has served the state through making notable strides in managing DGS services more efficiently. Under her leadership, DGS and its divisions of Administration, VAM, Document Solutions, CPO, and STREAM have been honored with industry-leading awards in their respective fields. During Branscom’s tenure, she has overseen the most significant capital budget in State history, prioritizing deferred maintenance of existing facilities and reducing and reconfiguring the State’s real estate footprint. This historic budget also included the Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy (MALETA), the State’s largest capital budget project ever at $415 million. Several high-profile capital improvement projects have been completed throughout Branscom’s tenure, including renovations to the historic John Sevier building, the new Library and Archives building, and the opening of several new facilities at popular Tennessee State Parks. Branscom recently received the Top Workplace Leadership Award for mid-sized organizations in Middle Tennessee.

Matt Van Epps will succeed Branscom as commissioner of DGS.

“Matt has a significant track record of serving Tennesseans through his experience in the Tennessee Army National Guard and roles in my administration,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to welcome him back to the State of Tennessee and appreciate his willingness to lead the Department of General Services.”

Van Epps is currently a consultant and member of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. He has previously served as senior vice president of operations at Main Street Health, a start-up focused on improving value-based rural healthcare across America. Van Epps held multiple roles within the Lee administration, including deputy chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office and strategic planner with the COVID-19 Unified Command Group, assistant director of procurement and contracts with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and assistant commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. He is a West Point graduate, veteran of the U.S. Army and continues to serve his state and country in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Van Epps lives in Nashville with his wife and daughter.

