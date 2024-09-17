Currance Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with CNOS to Transform Healthcare Revenue Cycle Operations

Partnership transforms the revenue cycle functions of CNOS to elevate the patient experience and enhance financial performance

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currance Inc., a leading technology-enabled revenue cycle services company, announces an expanded partnership with the Center for Neurosciences, Orthopedics, & Spine (CNOS), to collaboratively lead the CNOS revenue cycle functions to further elevate patient experience and enhance financial performance. CNOS chose Currance as the collaborative partner due to their proven performance solving healthcare revenue cycle challenges.

Currance Comprehensive Business Office solution is designed to streamline efficiency and enhance effectiveness across key areas of the backend business office. Currance is focused on transforming revenue cycle performance in the face of increasing costs, workforce shortages, and evolving revenue challenges associated with healthcare business. Utilizing proven methodologies and patented technologies, Currance offers revenue cycle management solutions that streamline performance to accelerate cash collection and improve employee efficiencies.

“Following an exhaustive revenue cycle services search process, Currance was chosen as our trusted partner due to their superior culture supportive of revenue optimization offering a purpose-built operation to support our aggressive business growth and geographic expansion goals.” – Steve DeVoe, CNOS Chief Operating Officer

Proven through an initial cash acceleration effort, the partnership has developed into a long-term comprehensive business office solution. The expanded relationship focuses on the ongoing management across the business office, driving sustainable performance improvements.

“CNOS has a tremendous growth opportunity in front of them with expansion goals across their geographic service footprint, giving them the ability to effectively reach and treat more patients, while efficiently providing the best level of care for their individual needs. Our expanded partnership further confirms our commitment to approaching revenue cycle differently, while keeping an unwavering focus on how we can improve healthcare together for and with our client partners.” – Todd Redmon, Currance President & CEO

About Currance

Currance is a technology-enabled revenue cycle management service company that delivers comprehensive solutions to accelerate and maximize cash from expected revenue. Our purpose is to improve the health and healthcare experience in communities we serve by supporting the financial strength and vitality of our clients. Established by experienced revenue cycle management industry leaders, the Currance leadership team brings more than 250 years of collective experience, with individual average expertise of 25+ years. Currance is a leading industry innovator that has delivered measurable, demonstrated success for children’s hospitals, national health systems, community providers, and specialty physician groups.

For more information, visit Currance.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About CNOS

The Center for Neurosciences, Orthopedics, & Spine (CNOS) is a multi-faceted organization that provides collaborative clinical expertise across multiple healthcare specialties. CNOS’ mission is to meet the growing regional health care needs and strives to ensure patients have access to fulfill their healthcare needs. CNOS is committed to continuously seeking new ways to improve quality, enhance customer service, and to make their organization be best place for patients to receive care.

For more information about CNOS, visit CNOS.net or call 605-217-2667.

