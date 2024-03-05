Currance Announces Todd Redmon as President and Chief Executive Officer

New leadership takes the helm at Currance

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currance Inc., a leading revenue cycle solutions company, announced today that Todd Redmon has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Todd brings modern vision and extensive experience of nearly 15 years in leadership and consulting positions in the healthcare services industry. Todd has served as both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer of MEDHOST Inc, leading the company’s operations and revenue generating teams including new business, account management, marketing, implementation services, and customer support. In addition, Todd also served as President of MEDHOST Business Office Solutions, providing revenue cycle solutions for healthcare providers.

“Todd is the right leader to have at the helm for Currance,” said Michael Halberda, Currance Chairman of the Board. “Todd’s extensive healthcare services experience and commitment to service delivery will strengthen Currance’s relationships with our clients, channel partnerships, and drive our continued innovation and differentiated solutions.

“I am very excited to be joining the Currance team,” said Todd Redmon. “I believe Currance has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing revenue cycle management industry. As the industry evolves through restructuring, M&A, and technology advancements, I believe Currance is in a unique position to provide effective and efficient revenue cycle solutions that support providers in maximizing cash collections on their earned revenue.”

Todd received a BS Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville. Additionally, he previously served as a member of the Executive Committee for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Nashville, as well as being active in local community charities.

About Currance

Currance is a revenue cycle management technology-enabled services company that delivers comprehensive revenue cycle solutions to accelerate and maximize cash from expected revenue. Our vision is to improve the health and healthcare experience in communities we serve by supporting the financial strength and vitality of our clients. Established by experienced revenue cycle management industry leaders, the Currance leadership team brings more than 250 years of collective experience, with individual average expertise of 25+ years. Currance is a leading industry innovator that has delivered measurable, demonstrated success for children’s hospitals, national health systems, community providers, and specialty physician groups.

To learn more, visit currance.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

