Derq Introduces State-of-the-Art Video Detection Solution to the ITS Market

Derq, powering the future of roads for the safe and efficient movement of road users and autonomous vehicles

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derq , the leading provider of real-time AI-powered intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions, has announced the official launch of its video detection system (VDS) for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Derq’s VDS joins the company’s full suite of product offerings designed to make roadway operations safer and more efficient. With the addition of its state-of-the-art detection system to its existing safety and traffic insights and V2X applications, Derq’s platform solidifies its position as the solution of choice for intelligent intersections on the market.As recent NHTSA safety reports reveal a significant increase in vulnerable road users (VRUs) incidents, Derq’s VDS offers the unique ability to detect all VRU types reliably and ensure traffic controllers can utilize this awareness to more safely serve all forms of transportation demand. Derq’s VDS is addressing this clear gap in the market today.“This is a big milestone for our team as we strive to provide our customers with the most comprehensive video detection products for intersection management,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO of Derq. “With the introduction of video detection that accurately identifies and tracks vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, Derq is addressing a key pain point raised by our customers to have an end-to-end solution that combines our sought-after real-time safety insights, performance monitoring, and V2X applications with cutting-edge detection capabilities. This comprehensive solution allows them to address their top safety and mobility priorities in a cost-effective manner, not only for vehicles but also for all road users.”A combination of state-of-the-art hardware and software powered by artificial intelligence (AI), along with patented computer vision, data fusion and prediction capabilities, Derq’s system features industry-leading road user detection, tracking, classification and intent prediction. The system can reliably perform passive detection of small and large vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles, in all weather and visibility conditions, and at extended ranges.“For the past few years the Derq team has been working hand-in-hand with agencies around the world to make their roads safer and more efficient,” said Aoude. “With the rise of AI and next-generation transportation systems, our customers are continuously exploring and evaluating new solutions. We have built a strong reputation in the market through our technology, having demonstrated superior performance in both accuracy and consistency.”Derq's VDS offers detection, tracking and prediction capabilities that allow traffic controllers to adapt signal timing dynamically based on a more comprehensive situational awareness. These capabilities will enable next-generation applications around the intersection, such as safety-responsive signal actuation and superior signal performance measurement. The same system can also generate a wide array of safety and traffic insights in real-time through the Derq Dashboard or flexible APIs as well as trigger connected vehicle alerts and operator notifications.While Derq’s VDS will primarily use panoramic fisheye cameras, it could equally support other sensor types and retrofit legacy video detection systems. It can integrate with legacy or modern signal controllers —using network (e.g., NTCIP), serial (e.g., BIU / SIU) or hardwire inputs —dynamic signage and other critical pieces of connected infrastructure. The system is also NEMA TS2 compliant, critical for North American applications.To date, Derq has more than 30 active deployments in 16 states across the United States as well as several international deployments. Derq’s end-to-end intersection offering addresses the immediate safety and efficiency needs of today’s roads and lays the groundwork for a safer and more efficient connected and autonomous transportation ecosystem in the future.For more information on Derq’s new video detection system and how the company is continuously helping cities tackle their most challenging road safety and traffic management problems, visit us at the ITS World Congress in Dubai, at booth #H7-C11-A of exhibit Hall 7 of the Dubai World Trade Center or visit www. derq.com About DerqDerq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and industry leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, is dedicated to revolutionizing road safety and efficiency worldwide. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides cities and fleets with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. For more information, visit derq.com.

