Next-Gen AI-Powered Smart City Solutions from Econolite and Derq to Assist with Road Safety Initiatives in Orange County

Derq, powering the future of roads for the safe and efficient movement of road users and autonomous vehicles Econolite, part of Umovity, and Derq, providing real-time, AI-based ITS solutions

Econolite and Derq to provide signal safety monitoring, dynamic countermeasures, connected vehicle systems integration, and new forms of road usage insights.

Our state-of-the-art AI, real-time data, and predictive analytics will empower Caltrans and Orange County to make data-informed decisions as they continue their mission to eliminate road fatalities.” — Karl Jeanbart, Co-Founder and COO, Derq

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Econolite , part of Umovity, and Derq, the leading provider of real-time, AI-based intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions, announced the deployment of a state-of-the-art advanced intersection safety system with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in Orange County’s District 12 (D12).“Econolite has a very long history of supporting Caltrans with world-class ITS solutions and this project leverages the very best of Econolite and Derq,” said Mike McIntee, Econolite’s Vice President, Western Sales. “The solution is designed to support current and future ITS elements. Considering Caltrans’ project needs in D12, including the existing infrastructure technology at various locations, Derq was the obvious choice to deliver the AI-based video analytics and critical safety insights that really can make significant gains toward Vision Zero.”The next-generation AI-powered safety solution combines Econolite’s AutoscopeVision, the industry’s leading High-Definition (HD) video-based detection system, with Derq’s real-time AI insights, cooperative perception and data fusion capabilities to study the usage patterns of all roadway users to provide actionable insights around safety and efficiency. It also dynamically adjusts signal operation and broadcasts connected vehicle messages to address safety issues.“We are proud to be working with Caltrans and Econolite to deploy Derq’s intelligent transportation system and help create a safer environment for everyone on the roads,” said Karl Jeanbart, co-founder and COO of Derq. “Our state-of-the-art AI technology, real-time data, and predictive analytics will empower the Caltrans and Orange County to make data-informed decisions as they continue their mission to eliminate road fatalities.”The project area comprises 52 signalized intersections in District 12. Derq’s AI-powered software integrates seamlessly with the Autoscope Vision detection systems to identify high-risk areas and those with multimodal traffic. Derq’s AI platform gathers both safety and usage information, including traffic volumes, lane and traffic signal compliance, and insights about near-miss incidents involving vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians. Derq’s real-time perception data and insights will be leveraged by Econolite’s industry leading EOS Advanced Traffic Controller software and will be integrated with the District’s connected vehicle solution to broadcast safety information to connected users.This data is provided to local agencies in real time, allowing them to more effectively react and adjust to both short-term situations and long-term conditions. Armed with an unprecedented amount of information, they can make decisions around traffic management and roadway improvements. To further improve safety, high-risk or unsafe conditions can be broadcast to connected vehicles, cellular devices, and intelligent infrastructure like traffic signals.The deployment of the Econolite-Derq system supports Caltrans’ goal of eliminating fatal and serious injury crashes on the state’s roadways by 2050 as it was laid out in the 2023-2024 Road Safety Action Plan . Released in 2022, this action plan is a coordinated effort led by the Division of Safety Programs, in partnership with Caltrans districts and other Headquarters divisions.To date, Derq has active deployments in 13 states across the United States as well as several international deployments. Derq’s real-time predictive alerts and comprehensive insights address the immediate safety and efficiency needs of today’s roads and lay the groundwork for a safer and more efficient connected transportation ecosystem in the future.About DerqDerq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and industry leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, is dedicated to revolutionizing road safety and efficiency worldwide. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides cities and fleets with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. Derq has been recognized as an industry leader by the WEF and has received a number of awards including the 2022 Global ITS Innovation Award, 2022 V2X Company of the Year at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, AI company of the year at SXSW 2019, and Top Road Safety Innovator for Vision Zero in 2020 by Together for Safer Roads. For more information, visit www.derq.com About Econolite – part of UmovityEconolite is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 90 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 150,000 traffic controllers deployed at over 57,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 400 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading One-Stop-Shop provider of traffic management solutions across its four pillars: Cabinets, Controllers, Systems, and Sensors. With nearly 1,000 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicles research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com

