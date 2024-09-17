Georgia Technology Authority to Pilot Quantum-ready GLYPH Messaging App During Annual “Cyber Dawg” Cyber-threat Exercise

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENTRIQS , a leading innovator in secure communication technologies, today announced that it will provide quantum-ready communications for the State of Georgia’s Cyber Dawg 2024 cyber-threat exercise. Hosted by the Georgia Technology Authority ( GTA ) at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center ( GCITC ) on September 23-27 in Augusta, GA, this annual exercise pits “blue teams” from various State and military organizations against a “red team” to simulate various potential cybersecurity attacks.“We are thrilled to partner with SENTRIQS and utilize their GLYPH secure messaging platform during the Cyber Dawg exercise,” said Eric Toler, Executive Director of the GCITC. “One of our core functions at the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center is to help solve complex technology challenges by introducing industry partners with cutting-edge solutions to potential clients who have specific technology gaps. In the case of SENTRIQS, I believe we’ve hit a homerun.”The Cyber Dawg exercise will have approximately 115 IT/cybersecurity professionals staffing a Red Team, Gold Team, White Cell, Intel Cell and multiple Blue Teams operating in identical, but separate environments, all requiring separate channels to communicate. GLYPH will bring together these disparate “organizations” via an ultra-secure and user-friendly communications platform within a realistic, simulated operational environment.“Since GTA first hosted Cyber Dawg several years ago, our focus has been on boosting agencies’ cyber defense skills by enabling them to test their incident response plans through live-action scenarios in a safe environment,” said Steve Hodges, State Chief Information Security Officer. “With the addition of GLYPH at this year’s event, we will be able to deliver an elevated experience that prepares participants to face new, more sophisticated threats.”“We’re excited to support the GTA and GCITC as a part of this critically important event," said Damien Fortune, CEO of SENTRIQS.About SENTRIQSSENTRIQS is a pioneering company dedicated to developing advanced secure communication solutions. With a focus on cutting-edge cryptography and user-centric design, SENTRIQS empowers organizations to protect their most sensitive information into the quantum age.

