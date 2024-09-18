Infamous Whiskey announces brand name change to “Broadstreet Infamous”

The Broadstreet Infamous Logo in Gold The Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon Whiskey Lineup

Georgia distillery Infamous Whiskey, DSP-GA-20139, announced it will change its brand name to "Broadstreet Infamous"

We’re very enthusiastic about this evolution and what it represents.” — Lorenze Tremonti, Broadstreet Infamous CEO

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft distillery Infamous Whiskey, DSP-GA-20139, announced it will change its brand name to Broadstreet Infamous , effective September 18, 2024. The new name unites the company's forthcoming bourbon line with its modern style, unique marketing, and historic distillery location in the beautiful Lake Oconee area of Greene County, Georgia at 208 East Broad Street in downtown Greensboro The name change only affects the brand’s product releases. Infamous Whiskey Inc., as a corporation, will retain its original name and operational structure with no change."We’re very enthusiastic about this evolution and what it represents. Our new brand name, Broadstreet Infamous, better reflects the tone and personality of our spirits collections, our team, and the experiences we have planned for our distillery. However, the corporation name that our patrons, investors, and business associates know and love will remain the same. Also remaining unchanged is our commitment to creating top-quality craft spirits, our plans for scaling, and our charitable mission to inspire our consumer base to help support impactful organizations like the Lovely Project ,” said Lorenze Tremonti, the company's Chief Executive Officer.As part of the brand’s name change, the company's main web address will change to BroadstreetInfamous.com and all social media channels will be updated to match the brands moniker.“As a startup grows, it is natural for its identity to evolve. In April, after we received the historic property rezoning of our downtown Greensboro headquarters, we discussed including our location, “Broad St.,” in our brand name. Broadstreet not only describes our location in Greensboro but also our products' broad flavor profiles. And by adding Broadstreet to Infamous, which is a tribute to our friend and brother who used the name with us commercially starting in 1997, we fused our present with our past to forge our enduring legacy,” said Mark Matuszek, the company's president.In concurrence with the rebranding announcement, Broadstreet Infamous announces that the suggested retail price (SRLP) for their initial product releases will range from approximately $30-$70 and include the following products:● Summer Wheat Bourbon, “Wheater’s Select”: aged 4-6 years, a 4 grain blend which includes select seasonal wheat strains to accentuate sweetness on the palate. 99 proof.● Prohibition Proof Bourbon, “Speakeasy Strength”: aged 4-6 years, a 3 grain blend. An homage to America’s infamous roaring ‘20s when spirits were strong. 115 proof.● Bourbon Whiskey, “Legacy Series'': aged 4-6 years, a 3 grain blend. A series of collectible releases, each featuring a tribute to an infamous historical figure. The first will be dedicated to Sheriff L.L. Wyatt of Greene County, Georgia who battled against bootlegging in the 1920s. His historic office is located steps away from the Broadstreet Infamous distillery. 92 proof.Learn more about Broadstreet Infamous by visiting broadstreetInfamous.com. Enjoy responsibly.For press inquiries, please contact:Chris Roberts, VP of Media & AdvertisingPhone: 706-449-0001Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.comAbout Broadstreet InfamousBroadstreet Infamous is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Broadstreet Infamous invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously. Learn more: http://www.broadstreetinfamous.com/ About Greensboro, GeorgiaFounded in 1786, Greensboro is the county seat and hometown of Lake Oconee. It is steeped in southern history and tradition and rich with elegant antebellum homes and churches. Greensboro's "gaol" is one of the oldest penal structures in Georgia. The historical buildings in the downtown area are filled with enticing wares featuring antiques, clothing, gifts, and jewelry. Located about an hour from Atlanta, Augusta, and Athen, Greensboro a popular destination.Learn more: https://www.greensboroga.gov/ Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.#whiskey #bourbon #bourbonwhiskey #distillery #georgiawhiskey #georgiadistillery #BroadstreetInfamous #BroadstreetInfamouswhiskey #infamouswhiskey #liveinfamously #MadeInGreensboroGeorgia #MadeInGreensboroGA #WhoNeedsVodka #LovelyProject #theLovelyProject #GreensboroGA #GreensboroGeorgia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.