Burgum statement on visit to Israel this week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement regarding his visit to Israel this week.

“At a time when Iran is at war with Israel on seven fronts, in the wake of Hamas brutally executing six hostages, including one American citizen, and as Israelis continue to battle the daily attacks from Hezbollah on their northern border, now is the time to stand with Israel – in Israel,” Burgum said. “We need to stop the current administration’s policy of appeasing Iran and pressuring Israel, and restore the policy of maximum pressure on Iran with maximum support for Israel. We’re thankful to the Republican Jewish Coalition for the opportunity to visit Israel on this solidarity mission.”

Burgum proclaimed last October 23-28 as a Week of Prayer in Support of Israel, stating, “North Dakota expresses its vigorous support and unwavering commitment to the welfare, security and survival of the State of Israel, and recognizes its right to act decisively in self-defense to protect its citizens.” The North Dakota Legislature overwhelmingly passed a resolution with similar language at the same time.