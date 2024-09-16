Training exercise at Kahului Airport on Sept. 20

Main, News Posted on Sep 16, 2024 in Airports News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that a training exercise will be conducted at the Kahului Airport (OGG) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20.

The Kahului Airport Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighters (ARFF) will conduct an emergency training exercise that tests the response to a simulated aircraft incident on a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft The exercise is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Mutual aid partners will also be participating and staging at an airport entry gate near the northern most entrance to Kanahā Beach Park. There will be increased traffic in the area.

Participating agencies include Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety, Maui County Police Department, American Medical Response and all airlines.

All flight operations will continue as normal. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

