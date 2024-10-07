Country Artist Doug Mathis Uplifts Perspectives of Autistic Through Music

Doug Mathis - American Positive Country Artist/ Singer/ Songwriter Doug Mathis - American Positive Country Artist/ Singer/ Songwriter Doug Mathis - American Positive Country Artist/ Singer/ Songwriter Doug Mathis - American Positive Country Artist/ Singer/ Songwriter Doug Mathis - "How Many Days" - single cover art

Positive Country Artist Doug Mathis Uplifts the Perspectives of Autistic Through Release of New Song and Music Video "How Many Days"

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug Mathis is an acclaimed country music artist celebrated for his distinctive and powerful voice ﻿and compelling storytelling. Doug began his long career as a professional entertainer in the 1980s singing at Opryland USA, the home of the “Grand Ole Opry” in Nashville, TN. After three years in the “Country Music USA” show, and four years as the lead singer for “The Cumberland Boys”, Opryland‘s gospel quartet, Doug went into ministry and began his pastoral work as a worship leader, and a senior pastor for over 25 years.

Doug is a Positive Country Artist with 2by2 Records out of Nashville, Tennessee with eight number one hit songs, including "When He Calls My Name", "Love Somebody", "King Of Love", "God's Got A Plan", “A Million Miles”, “Raise Up A Warrior”, “How Great Thou Art” and "It's A God Thang!"

Doug is currently touring the country, singing his own personal brand of Positive Country Music and is also the host of “Positive Country Live”, a Grand Ole Opry style show featuring artists like Larry Gatlin, Collin Raye, John Berry, T Graham Brown, Glen Templeton, Val Storey, Jon Brennan and more. “Positive Country Live” is currently slated to be on “The Country Network” and available in over 50 million homes.

Doug's latest song and music video release, “How Many Days” is resonating with parents across the world. Commonly, children, adolescents, and adults on the spectrum develop focused interests, including with letters and numbers. "How Many Days" brings attention to this special mindset and recognizes it as a great area of strength, and an aide to help cross hurdles in communication. This heartwarming song and visual tell the story of a little boy named Jack, who is fascinated by numbers and asks "How Many Days". The touching narrative explores the curiosity and innocence of a child with autism, and aims to inspire greater understanding of alternative methods of thinking.

"This song is very close to my heart. It's about understanding and giving a voice to those who are often unheard. I'm honored to support the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center through this project and hope to inspire greater awareness and understanding of autism." - Doug Mathis

"How Many Days" is available on Doug's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DougMathis/featured. The music video is available for viewing on the California Music Channel's Country Music Channel -CMC-TV, Alexa, Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, iTunes, Shoutcast, Tunein, and Local BTV, cable, internet and FAST channel platforms, ROCK TV MIX - ROKU, Otel Music Videos - ROKU, My Music Video Channel -Roku /Saorsa TV Network, Otel Music Videos - Roku, OKTV - Germany / The Chubb Show -NC, The Bobby T Show - Comcast, MNN and PeopleTV, KJV Rocks - via Comcast - VA, and was added to the WEMIX Music Video Pool in Europe.

As the rates of autism continue to rise, now to one in 36 (2.8%) according to analysis published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Report (MMWR), Doug hopes his new release will encourage and support the individuals and families who are affected by autism. To grow compassion and bolster understanding, Doug has additionally designed a new tee shirt; "How Many Days", and will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center.

**Join the Movement** Listeners are encouraged to stream or download "How Many Days" and become part of a larger movement to support autism awareness and research. By enjoying this beautifully crafted song, fans can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by autism. For a $2 donation to the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, fans can download the song directly from Doug Mathis's website.

With an incredibly large heart, numerous hits, and a loyal fan base, Doug continues to touch hearts through his music. To stay on top of new music and up to date tour dates and news, visit Doug Mathis at https://www.dougmathismusic.com. You can connect and follow Doug on social media platforms; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dougmathismusic, Twitter: https://x.com/realdougmathis, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realdougmathis, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doug-mathis-15551a10/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dougmathismusic.

