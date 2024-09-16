FUEL Studios, Inc. Marks 20 Years of Innovation in Clinical Data Technology

My mother’s vision, determination, and kindness have always been our guiding principles.” — Jerry Stinar

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUEL Studios, Inc., a leader in clinical data technology solutions, proudly announces its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004 by Nancy Stinar, the company has evolved from a visionary startup to a prominent provider of cost-effective clinical data solutions. Today, under the leadership of Nancy’s son, Jerry Stinar, FUEL continues to uphold its legacy of innovation and growth.Nancy Stinar’s unexpected entrepreneurial journey began in the early 1990s while she was working as an administrative assistant at Boston Scientific , formerly SciMed, in Maple Grove, MN. With a diverse background spanning administration, customer service, graphic design, and purchasing, Stinar found a way to merge her work experience with her growing interest in technology. Recognizing a gap in clinical data management, she took a bold step and founded FUEL Studios. By offering her expertise in clinical database and report design, she helped bridge the divide between clinical work and data management, providing innovative services that evolved with the industry. Stinar fondly recalls the pivotal transition from paper records to electronic data capture, which marked a key milestone in her company’s growth.Jerry Stinar’s time in the industry began shortly after Nancy transitioned from an independent consultant to launching FUEL as a company. Though he did not start working at FUEL immediately, Jerry gained extensive skills and knowledge in the industry through various startups, including one acquired by St. Jude Medical (now Abbott) and others that brought devices to market. Jerry joined FUEL in 2009, and rejoined as Chief Technology Officer in 2015, and eventually became CEO and Owner in 2018. Under his leadership, FUEL acquired Technomics Research in 2023, which is also celebrating 20 years of providing biostatistics and health economic services within medical research this year.Since Jerry’s return, FUEL Studios has seen substantial growth, expanding its client base and team. The company is renowned for being an effective alternative to higher-cost Clinical Research Organizations (CROs). This past year, FUEL enhanced its service offerings by acquiring Technomics Research, enabling the company to include biostatistical research and health economics as part of its comprehensive solutions.“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years of FUEL Studios,” said Jerry Stinar, CEO of FUEL. “My mother’s vision, determination, and kindness have always been our guiding principles. As we continue to grow and expand, we remain committed to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to our clients. The acquisition of Technomics Research is just one example of how we are evolving to meet the needs of the industry.”Under Jerry’s supervision, FUEL has grown significantly: 80% more staff employed, a 94% increase in revenue, and a 90% larger client base that includes organizations of various sizes both domestically and internationally. Jerry’s visionary approach sees where the industry is headed while staying true to the nature of medical research. Always on the lookout for new ways to collect and analyze data with AI and dashboards, he applies his knowledge and experience to better the lives of others. Jerry leads his team of professionals with kindness, ensuring that everyone who encounters FUEL is treated with respect.FUEL Studios has built a reputation for providing reliable and collaborative clinical data solutions. The company offers a wide range of services, including data collection, data management, and data analyses. Their goal is to become an integral resource for all data-related needs, ensuring clients can focus on what matters most – their research.About FUEL Studios, Inc.Founded in 2004, FUEL Studios, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical data technology solutions based in the Twin Cities. The company assists research teams with clinical database design, biostatistics, health economics, data management, advanced reporting, mobile technology integration, device provisioning, and wearables data collection. FUEL is dedicated to helping clients capture and analyze clean data efficiently, providing a positive end-user experience. With a reputation for being approachable, collaborative, and cost-effective. FUEL continues to be a trusted partner in the clinical research industry.

