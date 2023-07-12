FUEL Studios, Inc. Expands Clinical Data Services with Acquisition of Technomics Research
FUEL Studios, Inc., a clinical data technology company, has acquired Technomics Research to establish a Statistical Clinical Research Division.
We are excited to strengthen our clinical statistics and health economics capabilities, serving not only the healthcare industry but also creating a new job market for economists and statisticians.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FUEL Studios, Inc., a clinical data technology company, has announced the acquisition of Technomics Research, a move to expand its client services and establish a Statistical Clinical Research Division. This strategic acquisition will enable FUEL to utilize data modeling and analytics techniques to develop compelling cases for regulatory approval, coverage, reimbursement, and rapid adoption and dissemination. Technomics Research, with over 20 years of experience, has been a prominent provider of professional statistical services internationally.
— Jerry Stinar, CEO, Fuel Studios, Inc.
“We are excited to strengthen our clinical statistics and health economics capabilities, serving not only the healthcare industry but also creating a new job market for economists and statisticians who share our mission of becoming a pivotal resource for clinical studies," said Jerry Stinar, CEO of FUEL. “Melissa and I have been business partners for almost two decades, and merging our two disciplines will position FUEL as a bigger player in the MedTech industry.”
“FUEL's services are unmatched and offer a personal touch that aligns so well with our own company’s values,” said Melissa Martinson, MS Ph.D., President of Technomics. “For years, FUEL has helped us demonstrate the value of healthcare technologies to payers and purchasers, focusing on achieving a return on investment. Their efficient data collection and structuring capabilities have reduced analysis time by 25%.”
FUEL now incorporates the various clinical analyses and related services previously provided by Technomics. These services encompass economic modeling and analysis, outcomes research, study design and analysis, disease management program evaluation, technology assessment, clinical research, study design and analysis, and statistical design and analysis. The research findings are presented in multiple media formats to simplify the packaging and presentation of complex healthcare data solutions.
Following the acquisition, Stinar will assume the role of President of Technomics Research, while Martinson will continue to contribute as a Health Economist and Principal Statistician.
About FUEL Studios, Inc.
FUEL Studios, Inc. is a Minnesota-based consulting group specializing in clinical database design, advanced reporting, mobile technology, and platform support. Since 2004, the company has assisted research teams in various therapeutic areas by capturing and analyzing clean data while prioritizing a positive end-user experience. FUEL aims to become an indispensable resource for clients' data needs, providing tailored services when they are required. For more information, please visit fuel.dev.
