Spartanburg Community College Announced as Cornerstone Partner of Hub City Spartanburgers

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) proudly announces its landmark partnership with the Hub City Spartanburgers, becoming an official Cornerstone Partner of the team. This historic collaboration marks the first of its kind in South Carolina, solidifying SCC's commitment to innovative partnerships that uplift the community and its students.“The Chasers of Spartanburg Community College are proud to team up with the Spartanburgers for this historic partnership! The countdown is on for the start of the 2025 baseball season, and we are ready to play ball!” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College.The Spartanburgers, a High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, is a newly announced community-focused minor league baseball team that has quickly become a beloved fixture in the area, known for its family-friendly environment and community engagement. By partnering with the Spartanburgers, SCC aims to foster a deeper connection with the local community while providing students with unique opportunities for learning, growth, and real-world experience."We are extremely excited to partner with Spartanburg Community College and build a long-term relationship," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Hub City Spartanburgers. "Our brands are strongly aligned in creating value for our community, and the elements of this partnership will allow both of our organizations to execute that at the highest level."As a Cornerstone Partner, SCC is stepping up to take an active role with the Spartanburgers both on and off the field. SCC students will have access to exclusive work-study and internship opportunities in exciting areas like horticulture (grounds), hospitality, marketing, business, culinary arts, and operations. SCC-branded spaces in the stadium will also be featured, becoming must-see spots for guests of all ages!Chasers Berm will be located above the left field wall and have the capacity to seat hundreds in each game. Ticket prices for Chasers Berm will be the most economical in the ballpark, providing great accessibility for fans looking for an enjoyable night at the park. SCC will also be the title sponsor of the SCC Corner, a group space that is strategically placed above the left field corner, providing unique perspectives of the game and ballpark. The SCC Corner will host groups of up to 75 guests; tickets to the private space will also include a pre-game meal.SCC will also be the sponsor of the club’s military and veteran programming throughout the year, including sponsorship of a promotion that honors a veteran at each home game with a Spartanburgers jersey and on-field awareness; title sponsorship of multiple military- and veterans-focused games; and military and veteran ticket packages for specific games.Additionally, SCC will be the title sponsor of Thirsty Thursdays at Fifth Third Park. Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Spartanburg Community College, will include beer and other drink specials throughout the game.Ultimately, this partnership opens the door to exciting opportunities for SCC-hosted events, exclusive volunteer programs, and innovative collaborations—all aimed at enhancing and transforming the educational experience for SCC students. SCC announced that this year's graduation ceremony will be the first of many events to be held at the new Fifth Third Park stadium, symbolizing the start of a new era of innovation and community engagement.“This partnership aligns with our mission to engage with the community in meaningful ways, and we’re excited to be part of such an energetic and passionate organization that shares our values. Together, we are creating pathways for our students to succeed on and off the field,” said Dr. Stacey Obi, Vice President of Strategic Innovation at Spartanburg Community College. “This partnership is a win for the two organizations and the entire Spartanburg community. This partnership is a testament to the incredible spirit of collaboration in the city of Spartanburg.”The Hub City Spartanburgers will take the field for the first time at Fifth Third Park on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025. Full-season ticket memberships are available now at www.hubcityspartanburgers.com . More information regarding group and single-game tickets will be released in the coming months. Fans can expect to see enhanced engagement at the ballpark and new programs designed to bring the college and community closer together.

