Supporting Breastfeeding Within the Community - Learning Webinar Series

13 September 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - UNITAR’s Global Breastfeeding Education Initiative (BFEI) is pleased to invite you to join our Experts Conversations on Breastfeeding Promotion and Education!

Between September and November, our BFEI is offering the Learning Webinar Series on “Supporting Breastfeeding in the Community”. This 3-part series seeks to provide comprehensive information and support to mothers, healthcare professionals and anyone interested in learning more about breastfeeding practices and their benefits.

The series will bring together international experts to discuss practical steps towards protecting the survival and health of babies and women, breastfeeding as a central part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG2 and SDG3 — which includes ending hunger, improving nutrition, and promoting health and wellbeing).

As we strive to promote maternal and child health and empower breastfeeding mothers, our webinar series will cover the following topics:

Look & Latch: Responsive feeding and understanding feeding cues – 25 September Beyond Milk: Breastfeeding and Mastitis ​– 30 October Beyond the Basics: Breastfeeding and Vulnerable Groups – 20 November

The webinar will be in English with interpretation in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Romanian and Russian. Participants will receive a certificate of completion upon conclusion of the webinars.

The first webinar will be held in two weeks on September 25, so, grab your spot and register in the link below.