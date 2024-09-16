Harvest Hosts is Now Powering Airstream Club International’s Courtesy Parking Program

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts , the leading membership program that provides RVers access to unique overnight camping options, announced back in February that they would provide the necessary technology to support Airstream Club International ’s Courtesy Parking Program. Now, Airstream Club International Courtesy Parking Powered by Harvest Hosts is finally here!As of September 16, ACI members have all been given a login to the Harvest Hosts platform where they can access 300+ Courtesy Parking locations. ACI members will notice more robust functionality, including detailed Host profiles, contactless booking, photos, reviews, route planning tools, and more. Courtesy Parking Club Members who are also Members of Harvest Hosts get their Harvest Hosts locations and Courtesy Parking Club locations all together on one map using their single Harvest Hosts account.Harvest Hosts Members who own Airstreams can join the Airstream Club to gain access to Courtesy Parking locations where they can stay on private properties free of charge, attend Airstream Club rallies, events, and caravans and enjoy member additional discounts and perks that support the Airstream lifestyle. ACI members can also join Harvest Hosts to add 5,000+ Harvest Hosts locations to their map.Courtesy Parking Hosts will notice improvements too. Courtesy Parking Hosts now will have a login that allows them to access both membership features and host features. On their Host portal, they will be able to manage stay requests and their own calendar of availability."We are delighted to power Courtesy Parking Program" states Bill Zhang, CMO at Harvest Hosts. "This partnership allows Airstream Club International members to get an elevated user experience as they rely on the Club’s network to travel the country.”The partnership with Airstream Club International is the first of its kind. ACI still maintains its ownership of the program, with the Harvest Hosts team providing support to keep host profiles updated and troubleshoot technical issues.“We’re excited for our Members to start using Courtesy Parking Powered by Harvest Hosts,” says Eric McHenry, International President of Airstream Club International. “The technological improvements that Harvest Hosts’ provided makes the Courtesy Parking Program better for Airstreamers on the road.”Harvest Hosts revolutionizes how RVers explore the country while actively supporting small businesses. Members get the unique opportunity to stay the night in their self-contained RV at wineries, farms, museums, and other unique Host locations. Unlike traditional campgrounds, Harvest Hosts offers unparalleled experiences such as wine tasting, berry picking, museum tours, and even encounters with friendly alpacas.About Airstream Club InternationalAirstream Club International is the longest-rolling, single-branded RV club in the world. For over 60 years, Airstream Club Members have come together with a common vision: the pursuit of fun, great adventures, and incredible memories. Led by dedicated volunteers, an International Board of Trustees, and a small handful of paid staff, Airstream Club International forms an impassioned community of Airstream owners. Their Courtesy Parking Club runs on the generosity of their Members, more than 300 Airstream Club members who offer a spot on their property where their community can stay the night.About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company’s mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.To learn more, visit: www. harvesthosts.com , www.boondockerswelcome.com, www.camperscard.com www.britstops.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.CONTACT:

