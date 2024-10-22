Sea Spirits Gallery & Gifts Wins 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award for Art and Ocean-Inspired Treasures.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Spirits Gallery & Gifts, located in the heart of historic St. Augustine, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award. This accolade, determined by the votes of dedicated customers and art enthusiasts, underscores the gallery's unique blend of fine art, ocean-inspired artifacts, and the unwavering passion of its owner, Victoria Golden.Located on the iconic St. George Street, Sea Spirits Gallery & Gifts is more than just an art gallery—it's an immersive experience that transports visitors into the enchanting world of the ocean. The gallery boasts a stunning collection of marine-themed fine art, including original oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings that capture the essence of coastal life. Each piece is personally curated by Golden, a renowned fine art appraiser whose deep love for the sea is evident in every corner of the gallery.Golden's journey in the art world began over two decades ago with the opening of her first gallery Lost Art Gallery in Gainesville. Her passion for ocean conservation and marine life eventually led her to St. Augustine, where she has become a beloved figure in the local community. In 2011, Golden’s contributions to marine mammal and ocean conservation, cultural anthropology, and archaeology, earned her the rare honor of being initiated into the prestigious Explorers Club, one of only 12 individuals globally to receive this distinction that year.Sea Spirits Gallery & Gifts is celebrated not only for its exquisite art but also for the unique shopping experience it offers. The gallery is a treasure trove of marine-themed wonders, from hand-blown glass jellyfish chandeliers to ancient Roman glass jewelry. The collection also includes designer jewelry made by both local and international artists, featuring stunning pieces crafted from sea glass, opal, nautilus shell, and other natural materials, each one reflecting the beauty of the ocean."We are beyond thrilled to receive this recognition," says Golden. "Our gallery is a labor of love, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our passion for art and the sea resonating with so many people."The gallery’s commitment to excellence extends to its personalized customer service. Victoria along with her son Alexander Golden, who helps manage the gallery, assists clients in creating beautiful, functional spaces. Alex, who is also a fine art appraiser, works closely with clients to select the perfect pieces for their homes. Victoria’s daughter Jenevieve Golden, an Interior Designer, provides services that range from home staging to comprehensive design consultation.As Sea Spirits Gallery & Gifts continues to thrive, its mission remains clear: to bring the magic of the ocean to life through art. The 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award is more than just a milestone: it's a testament to the gallery’s enduring role as a cultural treasure in St. Augustine.For those looking to bring the spirit of the sea into their lives, Sea Spirits Gallery & Gifts offers a unique and unforgettable experience—where every piece has a story, and every visit is a new adventure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.