From Japan To The Med: A Stinger's Journey

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — The alarm blares at 2200 hours, slicing through the quiet hum of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp’s (LHD 1) late evening routine. Operations Specialist 1st Class Tristan Sharkey stirs from his rack in the red lit berthing compartment, the familiar scent of saltwater and metal filling his senses. As he pulls on his coveralls and slides on his boots, his mind runs through the tasks of the day: maintenance checks, operations briefings, and ensuring he stands a proper watch.

Sharkey, an operations specialist first class petty officer since June, reflects on his journey from his initial days as a seaman. He remembers arriving aboard Wasp as a new sailor sent far from home to a ship in Japan, feeling the weight of uncertainty.

“I stepped onto the Wasp not knowing anyone, in a country halfway around the world from where I grew up,” Sharkey said. “It was daunting at first, being on a ship with a crew of strangers and adjusting to a completely new environment.”

The transition was not easy. Sharkey, like many new Sailors, faced the challenge of proving himself in a demanding environment. As a seaman, he quickly learned that the Navy required more than just technical skills; it demanded resilience and adaptability.

“The early days were about building trust and understanding my role,” he said. “I had to quickly learn the ropes and show that I was capable of handling the responsibilities that came with being on a naval warfighting ship.”

During the extensive yard period after Wasp's return to Norfolk, Virginia, Sharkey’s skills and dedication were put to the test. The yards period involved significant maintenance and upgrades, a time when the crew’s endurance was stretched to its limits. Sharkey embraced these challenges, contributing to the ship’s readiness for its next deployment.

“Sharkey is very sharp and confident,” said Chief Operations Specialist Paul Acero, Sharkey’s leading chief petty officer. “He’s receptive and listens to feedback. He takes it in consideration and produces outcomes of what makes sense for him, peers, leadership and the division. His ability to pick up things fast, hard work, and long-term planning is the reason why I believe he will be very successful in the Navy.”

Sharkey earned his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) qualification a short time after promoting to 2nd class petty officer. The ESWS designation is a mark of expertise and dedication, requiring Sailors to master a wide range of skills and knowledge.

“Earning the ESWS was a major accomplishment,” Sharkey said. “It represented a lot of hard work and commitment to my role on the ship. It was a way to prove to myself and my peers that I had what it took to excel in my position.”

The transition from working with the crew that had served aboard Wasp in Japan to embracing the new crew members checking aboard in Norfolk was another significant aspect of Sharkey’s journey. As one of the last Sailor’s from the "Japan crew" still on board, Sharkey witnessed many changes in the ship’s personnel. The new crew brought fresh perspectives and working styles, which contrasted with the tight-knit team Sharkey had become to know in Japan. “Adapting to a new crew was challenging,” Sharkey said. “Each group of Sailors has its own dynamics, and it took time to understand and integrate with the new team.”

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Von Estayo, a sailor who has worked closely with Sharkey, noted his adaptability and work ethic.

“Sharkey’s work ethic is really unmatched,” Estayo said. “He approaches every task with dedication and ensures that his work not only meets, but exceeds, expectations. His ability to adapt to new teams and situations has been a great asset to the ship.”

When the Wasp deployed in June 2024, Sharkey’s skills and resilience were tested once again. As the ship sailed through various missions, Sharkey’s role as an operations specialist was crucial in ensuring smooth operations. His expertise in managing and maintaining the ship’s systems was essential to the success of the deployment.

Reflecting on his time aboard Wasp, Sharkey acknowledges the challenges and rewards of his journey. “I’ve truly enjoyed my time on the Wasp,” he said. “It’s been a rewarding experience, and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. However, I’m ready for the next mission the Navy has for me and excited about the future of my career.”

Sharkey’s journey from an operations specialist seaman to a first class petty officer is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and adaptability. His experiences aboard Wasp have shaped his career and prepared him for future challenges. Sharkey is scheduled to depart the ship in December 2024, following the completion of deployment. His Navy journey will take him full circle, back to where he first met Wasp, as he leaves for his next duty station, in Japan.

To learn more about OS1 Sharkey and his shipmates, follow USS Wasp’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@usswasp_lhd1).