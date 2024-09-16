VXS-1 Squadron Leads the Charge, Tracking Hurricane Francine in Real-Time

WASHINGTON – U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Scientific Development Squadron ONE (VXS) 1 deployed observational buoys in front of Hurricane Francine’s projected path on Tuesday, Sept. 10 during an eight and a half hour flight to provide real-time updates to other National Oceanographic Partnership Program (NOPP) Hurricane Coastal Impacts (NHCI) team for timely prediction and operational readiness.

The “Warlocks” of VXS-1 are on call to deploy environmental observation buoys in advance of hurricanes along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico during the June through November hurricane season. The squadron quickly responded Tuesday morning to the rapidly evolving storm conditions of Francine.

“The Warlocks work closely with project representatives from National Oceanographic Partnership Program Hurricane Coastal Impacts to determine buoy deployment coordinates for optimum data collection,” said Scientific Development Squadron ONE (VXS) 1 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Aaron Roberts. “The squadron deployed 16 buoys ahead of Hurricane Francine’s landfall off the coast of Louisiana. Four different variations of buoys were used for data collection to include four submersibles, six spotters, three Directional Wave Spectra Drifters, and three Surface Wave Instrument Floats with Tracking.”

The aircrew are comprised of Commanding Officer Cmdr. Aaron Roberts, Maintenance Officer Lt. John Leyba, Safety Officer Lt. Avery Nwokike, Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Petty Officer (AWFC) Fred Lewis, First Class Petty Officer (AWF1) Amanda Moreland, Second Class Petty Officer (AWF2) Cody Buckingham, and First Class Petty Officer (AWF1) Gavin Naughton on board the NP-3C Orion.

“Hurricane predictions matter, the Warlocks are a small squadron of 70 personnel making a large impact to our nation,” said Scientific Development Squadron ONE (VXS) 1 Executive Officer Cmdr. Tony Levine. “It is not every day that you get a short notice call to fly on a hurricane. Our Sailors love supporting it and the public loves hearing about it. I could not be more proud of our Sailors’ professionalism and hard work that made this mission possible.”

The NHCI program consists of numerous government, industry and academic partner organizations, which are broken into five tasks and ten teams, with each team focusing on a specific task based on the team’s expertise and the available resources. NRL’s Marine Meteorology research team out of Monterey, California is assigned Task 0 while VXS-1 contributes operationally demonstrated with the airdrop ahead of Hurricane Francine.

The Marine Meteorology team uses NRL’s proprietary Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Mesoscale Prediction System for Tropical Cyclones (COAMPS-TC) and 11 member prediction ensemble system to accurately create hindcasts of hurricanes detailing the tropical cyclone track, size and intensity for retrospective analysis to contribute to atmospheric reforecasts and re-analyses. COAMPS-TC also provides real-time updates to other NHCI teams for timely prediction and operational readiness.

“The NHCI aims to predict coastal impacts during hurricane seasons ranging from 2022-2024. These research grade forecasts will facilitate innovation to better prepare coastal communities for extreme weather events,” said VXS-1 Maintenance Officer Lt. John Leyba VXS-1 has supported NHCI since August 2022.

The NP-3C Orion is an all-weather, medium-altitude, long-endurance aircraft configured to rapidly integrate science and technology projects. The NP-3C has a max endurance of 12 hours, weight and fuel dependent, max altitude of 30,000 ft., and a speed range of 160 to 300 knots indicated airspeed.

The aircraft can carry sensors in the nose and tail radomes and a configurable bomb bay equipment platform that can be outfitted with a spherical radome. Additionally, the aircraft has an external antenna mounting capability, the ability to mount sensors in the Doppler well, and the ability to drop sonobuoys from an unpressurized chute.

NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.

