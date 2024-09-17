Faith Friends Co. Announces Doll Collaboration with Chart-Topping Christian Musician Anne Wilson

Anne Wilson reveals her new 18-inch Faith Friends doll that comes dressed in the REBEL tour t-shirt, blue tulle skirt, and pink cowgirl boots. Faith Friends Co. creates wholesome dolls for girls who love playing, creating & Jesus! The Anne Wilson X Faith Friends collection is available now for pre-order!

The New Anne Wilson 18-Inch Faith Friends Doll is Available Now for Pre-sale and Arrives Just in Time for Christmas.

In today’s world, it can be difficult for young girls to find strong Christian role models in music and pop culture–Anne is a shining example of what’s possible when you boldly live out your faith.” — Emily Richett, Founder of Faith Friends Co.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating its one-year anniversary, Faith Friends Co., the Christian company offering a wholesome, faith-based alternative in the 18-inch doll market, is proud to announce its first-ever collaboration with chart-topping Christian country singer Anne Wilson. As Anne kicks off her Rebel tour this fall, girls everywhere can soon match their favorite doll with Anne’s signature look.Faith Friends Co. was founded in September 2023 by former news reporter and mom of four, Emily Richett, to offer an alternative to mainstream doll brands that don’t reflect Christian values. This collaboration with Anne Wilson, who exemplifies living with faith and conviction, is a natural fit for the brand’s mission. “In today’s world, it can be difficult for young girls to find strong Christian role models in music and public culture,” says Richett. “Anne is a shining example of what’s possible when you boldly live out your faith, giving girls everywhere hope and encouragement. We’re honored to partner with her in inspiring girls to embrace who God created them to be.”Anne Wilson is a leading voice in Christian music, with accolades including a GRAMMY nomination and multiple GMA Dove and K-LOVE Fan awards. Her hit single My Jesus propelled her to stardom, becoming a GOLD-certified No.1 track on Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart. Now, Anne is bringing her uplifting message of hope and self-worth to Faith Friends through this exclusive collaboration. “Faith Friends inspires young girls to dream big while keeping their faith at the center,” says Wilson. “It’s such a meaningful reminder for girls and a fun way to encourage virtue and creativity. This partnership is a great fit for my young fans and the Hey Girl Nation community.”The limited-edition Anne Wilson Faith Friends Doll comes dressed in Anne’s signature "Hey Girl" tour t-shirt, tulle skirt, and pink cowgirl boots, along with exclusive extras like a Hey Girl Nation patch, plus a letter and framable print from Anne.Pre-orders for the Anne Wilson doll are now open at FaithFriendsCo.com with orders arriving in time for Christmas.The Anne Wilson x Faith Friends Doll Bundle Includes:- 18-inch Faith Friends Doll with blonde hair and blue eyes- 3-piece Anne Wilson outfit: Official tour t-shirt, blue tulle skirt, and pink cowgirl boots- Special Edition Hey Girl Nation Patch- Letter and frame-worthy Hey Girl print from Anne- Printable Anne Wilson coloring sheet (digital copy)- Parent Guide: A digital guide with recommended reading lists, doll and hair care tips, and moreFor more information and to order, visit FaithFriendsCo.com.For more on Anne Wilson and her upcoming Rebel tour, visit AnneWilsonofficial.com

