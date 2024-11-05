Cheers to 15 Years: Restaurant Week GR Celebrates with 70+ Restaurants, November 1-9

15th Annual Restaurant Week GR runs November 1-9

Diners can Explore Nearly 90 Fixed-Price Menus, Make Reservations, and Vote for Favorites during the 15th Annual Restaurant Week Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Michigan foodies can look forward to exploring nearly 90 unique menus from more than 70 participating venues as Restaurant Week GR gears up for its 15th annual event, happening November 1-9.Experience Grand Rapids invites everyone to indulge in a culinary adventure featuring delectable specialty menus, exciting incentives, and memorable dining experiences.This year, participating restaurants can choose from three fixed-price menu options: $25, $35, and $45.Each option will include at least two courses, allowing chefs to showcase their creativity with innovative dishes and delightful pairings. More than 70 restaurants have signed-up, including some that are offering more than one menu option.“We’re excited to see such enthusiasm from our local restaurants and chefs this milestone year,” says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. “With over 70 restaurants participating and nearly 90 unique menus, it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the diverse culinary talents in our region and to enjoy a taste of what Grand Rapids has to offer.”To celebrate this special anniversary, guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite restaurants through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass and help crown a winner.Diners can also earn free gifts by checking in while exploring Grand Rapids’ dynamic dining scene. Guests can sign up for the digital pass at RestaurantWeekGR.com to browse menus and start making their reservations.Continuing a philanthropic tradition, Experience Grand Rapids will donate $1 from each meal check-in, up to $5,000, to the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Diners will also have the option to donate their earned incentive points to the scholarship fund.Restaurant Week GR 2024 Highlights:November 1 - 9, 70+ RestaurantsMenu Options: $25, $35, $45New Public Voting ElementSign Up for the Digital Pass: Visit RestaurantWeekGR.comMedia Contact: Emily@gethappypr.com 616-250-2073

