FEMA Leaders Share What Hispanic Heritage Month Means to Them

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 honors the rich cultural contributions and impact of Hispanic and Latino Americans in the United States. FEMA joins this celebration as a reminder that the fabric of our nation is strengthened by its diversity. The enduring legacy and ongoing contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of their cultural heritage and enhances our mission to help and serve all communities.

As members of this community, FEMA Associate Administrator for External Affairs Justin Ángel Knighten and the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Associate Administrator for Resilience Victoria Salinas share their perspective on what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them and how it impacts their work at FEMA.

Justin Ángel Knighten, Associate Administrator for External Affairs

Growing up as a Mexican American, I straddled two worlds – my family’s rich Mexican culture at home and the fast-paced environment of American life. It’s a common duality that many have experienced and understand so well. Navigating complex identities gave me an appreciation for resilience, adaptation and community, values that have shaped my leadership style and prepared me for a career in emergency management.

I was taught that when times are tough, we come together to help one another. With grandparents who immigrated from Mexico to California; tios Rudy and Tommy who were always there to support me and expose me to new adventures; a single mother, brother and more extended family than I can count; we value the importance of togetherness and showing up for each other. That spirit of solidarity is what drives me as we respond to disaster and help communities recover.

Early in my career, I often felt that I had to downplay parts of my identity. But as I progressed into leadership roles and from the wisdom of mentors, I realized that my background was not something to hide, it was an asset.

My ability to connect with, learn from and listen to diverse communities, particularly those that are underserved has been crucial. One example of this is the work we do for FEMA’s Ready Campaign, our nationwide preparedness initiative. We center our campaign around different cultures. This year, we are working with Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities to “start a conversation” around disaster preparedness efforts.

It’s also important for our workforce to reflect the communities we serve. The external affairs team at FEMA spans across many backgrounds, cultures and experiences, including across Latino diaspora, and allows us to better connect with diverse populations. This cultural fluency is critical in delivering timely, accurate and empathetic messages. Whether it’s delivering preparedness information in Spanish and other languages or understanding the cultural nuances, our team’s diversity strengthens our ability to communicate with the communities we serve, especially when they need us most.

Our internal employee resource group also plays a vital role in shaping how we approach emergency management. Committed to advocating for Hispanic and Latino voices, our Hispanic-Latino Employee Resource Group works alongside our teams at FEMA to ensure that our messaging is culturally relevant and reaches affected communities.

When we’re responding to disasters across the country, such as this year’s hurricanes Beryl, Debby and Francine, it’s clear that trust and cultural competency are essential in helping people navigate crises. That’s why for me, Latino/Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the importance of representation in emergency management.

Victoria Salinas, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Associate Administrator for Resilience

For me, this month is about reconnecting with the “Si, se puede” spirit that Dolores Huerta and so many other Hispanic and Latino leaders have brought to causes and movements that pushed our nation forward. It’s also a time to honor my own Chilean roots and the sacrifices my family made for freedom and justice both in Latin America and in the US. Going all the way back to Chile’s fight for freedom from Spain in the 1700s, my ancestors were part of trying to build a country that took care of everyone. In the 1970s, my dad’s commitment to building a better Chile meant he had to leave his country or face possible persecution from Pinochet’s dictatorship. In the US, despite facing discrimination due to his thick Spanish accent, his dedication to helping communities remained steadfast. His perseverance and values have shaped my own dedication to building a more just and resilient nation for all.

When Chile was going through its dictatorship, one of the most famous protest chants became: “¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!” (The people united will never be defeated). During National Preparedness Month, this chant feels particularly relevant as I reflect on the 12 preparedness actions we promote at FEMA. Some of those actions, like “Sign up for Alerts and Warnings”, takes but a few minutes. Others, like “Get Involved with Your Community” get to the heart of societal resilience and is the work of a lifetime.

Community cohesion is vital to withstanding the threats and hazards we face as a nation. Each of us, Latino or not, is part of many communities, which means we have the power to be force multipliers for a prepared and resilient nation. Those skills that lead to successful family reunions, birthdays and gatherings can be applied to helping friends and loved ones be prepared. Our focus on instilling equity as the foundation as emergency management, can be turned outward to better understanding the unique needs of people we come into contact within our communities daily. Our focus on readiness, can be turned inward to ourselves, by joining your Community Emergency Response Teams, taking Stop the Bleed trainings, or other courses that equip us with practical skills needed to be part of the solution in times of need.

We live in a nation where last year only about 50% of adults in the U.S. took three or more preparedness actions according to National Household Survey conducted by Resilience’s Individual and Community Preparedness Division. In Resilience, we are using National Preparedness Month as an opportunity to make sure we are beating that national average. However, it’s “Getting Involved in Your Community” that will make sure that ¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido! And since it’s also Hispanic Heritage month, so in the words of Dolores Huerta, “Si se puede!”

Each year Hispanic Heritage Month gives us an opportunity to appreciate the diverse traditions and vibrant heritage that have shaped the nation's history and will continue to influence its future. From the arts and sciences to politics and community leadership, Hispanic and Latino Americans have played a pivotal role in the development and enrichment of our society through sacrifice and service.

FEMA is honored that members from these communities serve beside us every day to help us bridge gaps and meet people where they are.