Bath Garden Center Welcomes Fall To Colorado With Chrysanthemums, Pumpkins, Gardening Classes, and The Fall Fest

Celebrate the season with fall flowers, pumpkins for carving & everyone’s favorite Fall Fest, featuring a photo contest, games & a pumpkin dessert competition!

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center is excited to join Fort Collins residents in welcoming the fall season. Chrysanthemums are in stock, and pumpkins arrive in the upcoming weeks, just in time for Halloween decorations.Fort Collins residents can stock up on fall plant staples, learn about fall planting, and attend the annual Fall Fest at the Garden Center.Fort Collins’ favorite Fall Festival is back at Bath Garden Center! Fall Fest is set to take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 2000 East Prospect Road. This community-focused event offers an opportunity to experience autumn's beauty and flavors with various activities for all ages.The Fall Fest is fun for families and plant lovers alike. Join us on October 5th and enjoy:- Fall Photo Contest with the chance to win a $50 gift card.- Compete in a delicious Pumpkin Dessert Bake Off where participants can showcase their favorite pumpkin treats.- Fun games like pumpkin bowling and a bean bag toss.- Cost: FREEEntry to the Fall Fest is free, with food and drinks available for purchase. Sip on Coopersmith's root beer and enjoy grilled brats, hot dogs, or veggie dogs and participate in a variety of fun fall activities.If October is too far away, come learn about planting a fall garden in Colorado on September 14, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00. Sign up for the Fall in the Garden Class and learn from native plant experts about plant selection for seasonal color and preparing gardens for the winter months.About the Company: Bath Garden Center & Nursery , a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for nearly 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.