Funding supports community healing in southern B.C.

CANADA, September 16 - Indigenous women and girls in southern B.C. will receive increased community-led support through $1 million from the Giving Voice project.

Women, girls and gender-diverse people are disproportionately targeted by gender-based violence, and Indigenous women are four times more likely to experience gender-based violence. The Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women (MACIW) has made action on this topic a priority for the council.

Under Giving Voice, a funding initiative led by MACIW, 20 organizations in southern B.C. will receive as much as $30,000 each for community-driven healing projects that inspire change and give voice to issues of violence in Indigenous women’s lives.

“Gender-based violence disproportionately affects Indigenous women and girls in communities across the province,” said Barb Ward-Burkitt, chair of MACIW. “This latest round of Giving Voice funding is supporting meaningful initiatives that foster healing and promote safety for Indigenous women and girls, and empower change at a community level.”

Launched in 2013, Giving Voice places emphasis on the rights of Indigenous Peoples to cultural self-determination and safety, and aligns with the Province’s efforts to strengthen relationships with Indigenous Peoples and take action in accordance with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Highlights of funded projects in southern B.C. include:

The Aboriginal Women’s Organizing Network Society will promote healing and cultural learning through matriarch teachings, land- and water-based outings and talking circles (Vancouver).

N’Quatqua First Nation will help matriarchs feel safe, know they are not alone and feel pride in themselves through community initiatives (Darcy).

Tla’amin First Nation Health Services will use traditional teachings through the Segat (lifting spirits) program to empower participants (Powell River).

Funding for the 2024-25 Giving Voice initiative was provided as part of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The program also helps support one of several key actions the Province is advancing under Safe and Supported: B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan.

“Giving Voice has supported thousands of people through community-led healing that uplifts the voices of Indigenous people and provides safe, culturally specific spaces for survivors, their families and communities on the path to addressing the impacts of violence and trauma,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity.

MACIW is an advisory council of respected Indigenous women that was created in 2011 to advise the B.C. government about how to improve quality of life for Indigenous women and girls throughout the province.

Quotes:

Jeff Crozier, president, Rocky Mountain Métis Association –

“When we received word our Métis Chartered Community received the Giving Voice funding, we were overjoyed. This funding will allow Métis women to come to a sacred safe space to learn, build community, share their stories and give back to others through their gifts and knowledge. To be given the opportunity to reconnect to Métis identity and culture is life-changing.”

Pamela Dudoward, chief executive officer, Vancouver Venture for Diversity Society –

“Indigenous children and youth in foster care have historically been at a greater risk for being victims of violence, including gender-based violence, as well as bearing witness to violence. With this funding from Giving Voice, Vancouver Venture for Diversity Society will provide workshops and healing circles, where Indigenous girls in care can share their stories and learn healing as well as coping mechanisms. Breaking cycles of violence is imperative to creating a healthier future for the next generation and promoting greater awareness and understanding.”

Patricia Wilson, board president, North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society –

“This year, the Giving Voice funding allows us to continue our new fathers support group, which offers parenting and other pro-social skills for men parenting alone in the North Okanagan. This voluntary program is one that creates a community of men who want to be better dads and raise healthy kids. We have seen so much growth from each of these men and a significant increase in the number of participants each week. We are really pleased to receive funding to continue what started off as a pilot program and greatly appreciate MACIW’s support.”

Learn More:

To learn more about Giving Voice, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/indigenous-people/minister-s-advisory-council-on-indigenous-women-maciw/giving-voice

To learn more about the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/indigenous-people/minister-s-advisory-council-on-indigenous-women-maciw

For more information about Safe and Supported, B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/gender-equity/safe-and-supported-gender-based-violence-action-plan-december-2023.pdf

For more information about the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/gender-based-violence/intergovernmental-collaboration/national-action-plan-end-gender-based-violence.html

A backgrounder follows.