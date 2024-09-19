Toledo Spirits Launches Lowertown Apple: A Bold New Bourbon and Apple Spirit

With the rich character of great bourbon with the crisp, natural essence of apples, Lowertown Apple is ready to be sipped slow or let loose.

We created Lowertown Apple with the goal of bringing something truly unique to bourbon lovers.” — Lukas Kummer

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toledo Spirits is thrilled to announce the launch of Lowertown Apple, a new bourbon and apple spirit set to hit shelves on October 1, 2024. Blending the smooth, rich character of great bourbon with the crisp, natural essence of apples, Lowertown Apple is designed for those who appreciate quality and versatility. Whether sipped neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite bourbon cocktails, Lowertown Apple is the perfect addition to any occasion.Lukas Kummer, Co-Founder and Head Distiller of Toledo Spirits, expressed his excitement for the launch: "We created Lowertown Apple with the goal of bringing something truly unique to bourbon lovers. It's a carefully crafted blend that highlights the best of what bourbon and apples have to offer. We wanted a spirit that could stand on its own while also being versatile enough to inspire creativity behind the bar. We’re proud of what we've achieved with Lowertown Apple and can’t wait for our customers to experience it."Dustin Wade, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Toledo Spirits, added, "With Lowertown Apple, we're inviting everyone to 'Sip Your Way'—whether that means savoring it slowly on a quiet evening or celebrating with friends. Our 'No Rules, Just Flavor' approach reflects the freedom we want our customers to feel when enjoying this spirit. Toledo Spirits has always been about pushing boundaries and crafting spirits that reflect our local roots, and Lowertown Apple is a perfect representation of that ethos."Launching on October 1, Lowertown Apple will be available at Toledo Spirits and soon to a store near you. To celebrate the launch, Toledo Spirits will host a series of tasting events and collaborations, offering consumers the first chance to experience Lowertown Apple.For more information on Lowertown Apple, upcoming events, and where to find it near you, visit LowertownBourbon.com or follow Toledo Spirits on social media @toledospirits.

