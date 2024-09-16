Arrest Made in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect approached the victim and took his property. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

A short time later, officers located the suspect. As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 15-year-old male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 24142098

###