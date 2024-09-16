HMA° Proudly Unveils Intelligencia, Built for Hoteliers

Intelligencia

The 3.0 Upgrade of HMA° CDP and Marketing Platform

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMA° , a leading provider of customer data platform (CDP) and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry, is excited to announce the launch of Intelligencia , the highly anticipated 3.0 upgrade of their flagship platform. This upgrade brings a host of new features and enhancements designed to meet the diverse needs of hoteliers, including three customizable program options: DataView, Essentials, and Enterprise.One of the key advancements of Intelligencia is the next-generation interactive data analytics suite. This suite provides hoteliers with a comprehensive view of their customer data, allowing them to gain valuable insights and make data-driven decisions. With customizable dashboards with powerful reporting features, hoteliers can easily track and measure the success of their marketing campaigns and make adjustments as needed.Another highlight of the 3.0 upgrade is the AI-powered content development within the email builder. This innovative feature uses artificial intelligence to analyze customer data and create personalized and engaging content for email marketing campaigns. This not only saves hoteliers time and resources but also ensures that their email marketing efforts are targeted and effective.Additionally, this upgrade includes a data integration enhancement feature to Valet, VIP Management Program, first introduced in 2023, one of the many customizable email programs options available on the platform.The improved user interface and intuitive layout, hoteliers can quickly access the tools they need to drive their marketing strategies and boost their business. "We are thrilled to unveil Intelligencia, the 3.0 upgrade of our HMA° CDP and Marketing Platform," said Michelle Carey Heuer, HMA° founder. "We understand the unique challenges that hoteliers face in today's competitive market, and we are committed to providing them with the most advanced and effective solutions. With Intelligencia, we are confident that hoteliers will have the tools they need to succeed and thrive in the ever-evolving hospitality industry."To learn more about this exciting upgrade and how it can benefit your hotel, visit HMA°'s website or contact their team for a demo.

