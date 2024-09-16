nGAP Releases a standalone version of its workhorse Savantir data extraction solution

When database scraping with artificial intelligence and machine learning isn’t enough, enter Savantir.

BONSALL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- nGAP is proud to announce the availability of Savantir as a standalone product for extracting actionable data from textual documents. Savantir was initially developed for the US Navy as a built-in feature of the nGAP flagship product, Open Acquisition System (OAS).Savantir enables real-time extraction of actionable data compared to the extremely time-consuming process of opening, finding, manually extracting and codifying new data from textual documents. That time savings, when dealing with thousands of documents, expands the data warehouse enabling more comprehensive and detailed analysis, and, for the US Navy, enabled earlier and better application of lessons learned for future operations, thereby contributing to the improvement of fleet readiness.The target audience for the new standalone version of Savantir is typically a larger enterprise that is faced with the challenge of databases that contain documents such as Word, Excel or PDF, all in their native file formats. The challenge for the enterprise is to extract valuable data elements from within the textual documents and produce tables or databases to contain the extracted data elements.The standalone SaaS version of Savantir will be available in October.About Us— Established in 2008, nGAP is located in the San Diego suburb of Bonsall. nGAP Incorporated is a certified small business enterprise developing software for managing acquisitions and procurement for very large organizations. SavantirTM, is the nGAP Incorporated trademark for its data extraction and consolidation tool.

