Encouraging All Eligible Voters to Register

As people and organizations around the state and across the country prepare to help members of their communities register to vote as part of National Voter Registration Day celebrations on September 17, Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged all eligible New Yorkers to register to vote so that they can make their voices heard in our democracy. Governor Hochul also reminded New Yorkers to look to state and county election officials as the trusted sources of election information in New York State. This reminder comes as New Yorkers begin preparing to cast their ballots in the General Election this November.

“National Voter Registration Day is an important opportunity to foster engagement in our democracy,” Governor Hochul said. “Our democratic institutions are only as strong as the voters who participate in them, and I encourage every eligible New Yorker to make their voice heard.”

Eligible New Yorkers can register to vote online, in person, or by mail. Information about voter registration eligibility requirements, as well as links to the online voter registration portal and downloadable registration forms, can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

To be eligible to vote in the General Election on November 5, eligible New Yorkers must register to vote by October 26. Additional detail regarding important election and voting deadlines is available from the State Board of Elections.

Voters who are unsure of whether they are already registered to vote can check their registration status at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

New York State elections are administered by bipartisan county boards of elections across the state and supported by the bipartisan New York State Board of Elections. The State Board of Elections and the county election commissioners across the state are the best sources for factual information about elections and voting in New York State.

New Yorkers can visit the New York State Board of Elections online to find important information about New York’s election calendar, deadlines for registering to vote and requesting or returning absentee or early mail voting ballots, robust measures ensuring election security and integrity and more.

New Yorkers can also follow the New York State Board of Elections on X @NYSBOE, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for timely updates and important information about elections this November and throughout the year.

Contact information for county boards of elections across New York State can be found online.

Election Day this fall will take place on November 5. Early voting will take place from October 26 through November 3. Voters can find their early voting and election day polling locations online.

If voters require an absentee ballot or an early vote by mail ballot, they can apply online, by mail, or in person at their County Board of Elections. Such ballots must be requested by October 26 and can be returned with the included postage paid return envelope or in person at any early voting or Election Day poll site. Absentee ballots and early vote by mail ballots must be returned to the board of elections no later than Election Day. If an absentee ballot or early vote by mail ballot is postmarked by Election Day, the ballot must arrive at the board of elections within 7 days of Election Day. To learn more about or apply for an absentee or early vote by mail ballot, visit the State Board of Elections website.

The New York State Board of Elections also helps ensure that registering to vote and casting a ballot are accessible to eligible voters with disabilities. Voters have multiple methods of completing the voter registration process, and voters with a print disability requiring a ballot with accessible features may apply for an accessible ballot using the State Board of Elections’ online Accessible Ballot Application portal. Additional information about accessible voting is available from the State Board of Elections.

New Yorkers can become more involved in our elections by becoming a poll worker. Information about becoming a poll worker is available here.

Anyone who has questions or sees incorrect election information being distributed should contact the New York State Board of Elections at [email protected] or (518) 474-1953.