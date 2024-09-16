Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1884

PENNSYLVANIA, September 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1884

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

332

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON,

VOGEL, FONTANA, BREWSTER, COMITTA, DILLON, HAYWOOD,

CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2024 as "National Recovery

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health

Services Administration (SAMHSA), 29 million Americans have a

substance use disorder and 21 million of these Americans are in

recovery; and

WHEREAS, According to the PA Open Data website, 299,000

Pennsylvanians are estimated to have an opioid use disorder; and

WHEREAS, While drug overdose rates in this Commonwealth have

recently declined, an estimated 4,717 Pennsylvanians died from

drug overdoses in 2023 according to the PA Open Data website;

and

WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians are close to someone, whether

its their parents, children, siblings, neighbors, colleagues or

friends, working to overcome substance use and mental health

disorders; and

WHEREAS, Struggling individuals need support and resources

