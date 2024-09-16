Senate Resolution 332 Printer's Number 1884
PENNSYLVANIA, September 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1884
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
332
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON,
VOGEL, FONTANA, BREWSTER, COMITTA, DILLON, HAYWOOD,
CAPPELLETTI AND SCHWANK, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2024 as "National Recovery
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health
Services Administration (SAMHSA), 29 million Americans have a
substance use disorder and 21 million of these Americans are in
recovery; and
WHEREAS, According to the PA Open Data website, 299,000
Pennsylvanians are estimated to have an opioid use disorder; and
WHEREAS, While drug overdose rates in this Commonwealth have
recently declined, an estimated 4,717 Pennsylvanians died from
drug overdoses in 2023 according to the PA Open Data website;
and
WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians are close to someone, whether
its their parents, children, siblings, neighbors, colleagues or
friends, working to overcome substance use and mental health
disorders; and
WHEREAS, Struggling individuals need support and resources
