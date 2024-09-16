Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,851 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Day 2024

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will celebrate Veterans Day by participating in and supporting events across the state honoring Louisiana’s veterans.

If you are hosting an event and would like it to be added to our list, please email all information in the following format to veteran@la.gov.

Name of Event

Date and Time of Event

Venue Name and Address of Event

Details of Event (Guest speaker(s), cost, parking, etc.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Veterans Day 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more