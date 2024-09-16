Veterans Day 2024

POSTED ON September 16, 2024 The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will celebrate Veterans Day by participating in and supporting events across the state honoring Louisiana’s veterans. If you are hosting an event and would like it to be added to our list, please email all information in the following format to veteran@la.gov. Name of Event Date and Time of Event Venue Name and Address of Event Details of Event (Guest speaker(s), cost, parking, etc.)

