NYFW Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA Opens with Blast of Color and Couture Universe Shining brighter Than Ever

FDLA Photo by Eric Vitale Lupe Gajardo and Models at FDLA - Photo by Eric Vitale Models Backstage - FDLA Photo by Eric Vitale FDLA Photo by Eric Vitale Albania Rosario and Models FDLA - Photo by Eric Vitale

FDLA Celebrated 15 Year Anniversary Culminating with every Flavor of Latin America! Vivid Colors, Flowers, Hearts, Stars and Rococo Palatial Christal Dreams!

For 15 years, FDLA has been more than just a runway—it’s been a platform for incredible stories, hard work, and passion. And I couldn’t be prouder of how far we’ve come.” — Albanian Rosario

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 9th, Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA opened its New York Fashion Week SS/2025 at the palatial United Palace in Washington Heights returning to its roots Uptown.

The elite and fashionable climbed on the A train or their luxury SUV’s all the way to 175th Street and Broadway to attend the 15th Anniversary edition of FDLA opening night with a unique press conference and a “fete” in Honor of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada of Spain where she received a crystal heart shaped trophy in celebration of her extraordinary career, followed by her eccentric splash of color, joy, flowers, hearts and stars on the most intricately embellished gilded runway; the second-floor mezzanine at the United Palace.

Every Champagne glass was continuously filled to the rim by an army of waiters who also served exotic Latin American “Hor Oeuvres”, leading to the grand baroque inspired fashion show by celebrity Dominican fashion designer Giannina Azar’s “Rinnacimiento” Attendants were transported to the Louis XIV Court at Versailles with the setting and grand crystal embellished grand ball gowns. The evening was filled with stars, including Aleska Genesis, Michell Roxana, Genesis Camila, Lili Estefan, Clovis Nienow amongst many others.

NYFW / The United Palace, Protagonist at Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA’s Press Conference Held on the Stage!

1500 Empty Red Theatre Seats, the Background of Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA Press Conference!

Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA’s NYFW SS/2025’ Press Conference and Fashion Designer’s Q & A open the FDLA’s 15th year anniversary edition. The Invitation only event attended by more than 100 media and members of the press, elected officials and special guests took place on top of the raw stage with the theater itself protagonist as the backdrop of the unique event. FDLA’s roaster of seventeen designers sat on high director’s chairs in the center of the stage.

Special guests included Vogue’s Mexico and Latin America Senior Editor Jose Forteza, NYC Council woman Carmen de la Rosa, President, CEO of the Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda and Mike Fitelson, CEO of United Palace. Master of Ceremony, Sophia Sanabria introduced designers asking them to describe their inspiration for their collections. Each special guest expressed their congratulations and celebrated FDLA Founder and CEO Albania Rosario, who emotionally expressed her gratitude for the great support received and the accomplishments of the FDLA through the past 15 years. Designers received Citations from the New York City Council presented by Ms. de la Rosa.

On September 11th, Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA presented its traditional collective fashion shows by seventeen designers at midtown’s Lavan 641. During the immersive experience there was a presentation of FDLA throughout the past 15 years. The collections included every flavor of Latin America with unique pieces with intricate handmade with sustainability as the main theme. Ready to wear, street wear, gowns, capes, chanting and more were on display.

A Highlight of the evening was the unique experience of being able to purchase pieces displayed from the runway from the “Tropical Metropolis 1613” collection, by Angie Polanco and Albania Rosario. 100+ models and celebrities walked and attended the runway presentations. including

The following Designers and countries were represented during the FDLA Collective:

Angie Polanco (Dominican Republic), Calala (Nicaragua), Carlos Pineda (Mexico), Caterine Sanchez (USA), Cubel (Colombia), Eugenia Lemos (Chile), Idol Jose (Venezuela), Lupe Gajardo (Chile), Mauricio Duarte (Brazil), Rosita Hurtado (Bolivia), Susana Arredondo (Chile), Valentina Menashe (Colombia) and Valeria Iglesias (Chile).

