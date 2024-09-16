Montgomery Bell State Park To Host Built Wild Days Event Saturday, September 14

Montgomery Bell State Park will host a Built Wild Days Event on Saturday, Sept. 14. The event will include Bronco Wild Fund games, a birds of prey program, a volunteer service project to support the park, and a chance to experience the Ford Bronco SUV.

The free event, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers via a grant from Bronco Wild Fund, is one of 15 that will be at state parks throughout the country. Bronco Wild Fund is dedicated to helping increase access, stewardship, and preservation of public lands.

The service project, a volunteer activity, will be putting together picnic tables and installing charcoal grills in a picnic area as well as planting wildflower seeds for the park’s greenhouse.

Participants will also have opportunity to learn about birds of prey and see the birds up close, take a guided hike to Lake Woodhaven Spillway Overlook, be a part of the Bronco owner meet-up and group photo, enjoy complimentary hot dogs, and partake in all the park’s facilities, kayaking, golf, fishing, and visiting Lodge Montgomery Bell.

The event will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information and registration go to this link. Participants are asked to meet at the shelter at the sports field at 9 a.m.