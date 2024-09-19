WSI Announces Vidushi as a Proud Sponsor of the 2024 Global Convention

Leading IT and digital marketing firm has been a WSI partner for over 20 years.

At Vidushi Infotech, we are committed to supporting our partners' and clients' growth and success, and this convention aligns perfectly with our mission.” — Suresh Kumar

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WSI Global Convention is back and better than ever! After last year’s highly successful event, we are thrilled to announce that our 2024 Global Convention will be hosted at the luxurious Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All-Inclusive Resort from September 24 to 29, 2024. This five-star, family-friendly resort offers the perfect blend of learning, collaboration, and leisure, making it an ideal location for our esteemed WSI community to gather.WSI is delighted to announce Vidushi Infotech as a sponsor for this year's Global Convention. Vidushi Infotech, a CMMI Level 3 organization with over 20 years of partnership with WSI, is a leader in the IT and digital marketing industry, offering a wide array of services, including SEO, PPC, SEM, content marketing, web and software development, and custom enterprise solutions."We are honored to sponsor the 2024 WSI Global Convention,” said Vidushi spokesperson Suresh Kumar. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for industry leaders to come together, share knowledge, and drive the future of digital marketing. At Vidushi Infotech, we are committed to supporting our partners' and clients' growth and success, and this convention aligns perfectly with our mission."As a pioneering and proven offshore team specializing in providing dedicated resources and virtual assistants, Vidushi’s team of talented professionals is dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions tailored to meet client needs, continuously enhancing infrastructure availability, and maximizing operational efficiency. And their seasoned team of AI experts excels in developing disruptive and innovative AI solutions, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to empower organizations with intelligent automation and data-driven insights.This year's global convention is set to be an exceptional event where you can immerse yourself in the latest industry insights, gain best practices for running your WSI business, and forge meaningful connections with peers from around the globe. Whether you want to expand your knowledge, reconnect with old friends, or enjoy a luxurious getaway, the WSI Global Convention 2024 promises to deliver an unforgettable experience."We are incredibly excited to bring the WSI Global Convention to Cancun this year. The feedback from last year’s event has been instrumental in shaping what we believe will be our best convention yet,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “Having Vidushi Infotech on board as a gold sponsor is a testament to the quality and commitment we strive to bring to our community and, ultimately, our clients. We look forward to welcoming everyone to an event filled with learning, networking, and enjoyment."Whether you’re serious about advancing your business, making new connections, or catching up with old friends, WSI’s Global Convention is not to be missed by our global WSI family!About WSIWSI ( wsiworld.com ), a premier global digital marketing agency, champions the integration of cutting-edge digital technologies with a human-centered approach. Our ethos, 'Embrace Digital. Stay Human.' is at the heart of everything we do. As a trailblazer in educating businesses about the transformative power of AI, WSI has garnered over 160 Web Marketing Association Awards and published three authoritative books on digital marketing. With a client base that exceeds 150,000 businesses worldwide and a vast network of consultants and agencies, WSI is dedicated to ensuring long-term success for our clients by providing tailored guidance and support throughout their digital marketing endeavors.

