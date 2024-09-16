AskRose Homework Help Returns for 2024-25 School Year

The AskRose Homework Help service has Rose-Hulman students available for free math and science tutoring sessions online, chat and by telephone Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time) AskRose Homework Help

Free Tutoring Resource Provides Middle and High School Students with Access to STEM Homework Help from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Students

Guiding the students through their challenges with patience, AskRose tutors take them step by step to help build confidence and develop critical thinking skills that go beyond the current assignment.” — Bernadette Ewen, AskRose Program Supervisor

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With school back in session, AskRose Homework Help, a National Tutoring Association-certified program, announces the return of its science and math tutors for the 2024-25 school year. This free educational support provides students in grades six through 12 with access to STEM homework help from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students.Since Rose-Hulman established AskRose in 1991, the tutoring system has been a resource trusted by educators, parents and students across the country. Every Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time) during the school year, around 20 AskRose tutors are available and equipped with a variety of resources to provide homework help to students via phone, email, or chat. Spanish-speaking AskRose tutors are also available on a varying basis and their schedule will be posted on the AskRose website throughout the year.“AskRose understands and emphasizes academic integrity and independent learning,” said Bernadette Ewen, Senior Director of Rose-Hulman’s Logan Library and Student Learning Resources. “Guiding the students through their challenges with patience, AskRose tutors will take them step by step to help build confidence and develop critical thinking skills that go beyond the current assignment.”In addition to direct tutoring, AskRose offers an online toolkit for educators to share resources with their students and their families. This toolkit includes several materials that can be shipped or delivered at no cost while supplies last. Free presentations are available upon request. The AskRose website also has more than 500 videos and downloadable homework help materials and resources.AskRose is committed to maintaining privacy and confidentiality. Students do not need to report their last name or phone number. Students and families can trust that their sessions and data are managed with the utmost care and respect.Students and parents can access AskRose Homework Help by visiting AskRose.org or calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673).About AskRose Homework HelpFounded in 1991, AskRose is a FREE, world-class math and science tutoring service for students in grades 6–12 offered by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and funded by Lilly Endowment, Inc.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering, and mathematics education in an environment of individual attention and support. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,300 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu Photographs/Logos Available: A Dropbox with a variety of images showcasing AskRose Homework Help operation and program logos is available at:Please credit for photos: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan CantwellVideo Available: A video package featuring AskRose tutors helping students is available at:30-Second Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-TxpACmR_g 15-Second Version (Chemistry): Confused by Chemistry? Call AskRose - YouTube15-Second Version (Algebra): Anxious over Algebra? Call AskRose - YouTube1:48 Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_7lsJ2G2Z4

