Rose-Hulman Alumnus Establishes $2 Million Scholarship Endowment Honoring His Wife
EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Muse, a 1982 chemical engineering alumnus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, is establishing a $2 million scholarship endowment with his wife, Elizabeth (“Beth”), to support students in gratitude for the education, relationships, and life opportunities Rose-Hulman helped make possible.
The endowed fund, known as the Elizabeth A. Muse Scholarship Endowment Fund, will provide long-term support for deserving students pursuing rigorous technical degrees at one of the nation’s top colleges for undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Greg Muse, CEO of PennEnergy Resources, credits the college with helping shape both his professional trajectory and his approach to problem-solving, collaboration, and perseverance—qualities that guided a decades-long career in the energy industry.
“Rose-Hulman challenged me academically and personally, and it gave me the foundation to build a meaningful career,” Muse said. “But none of that journey would have been possible without Beth. Naming this scholarship in her honor recognizes the sacrifices, strength, and quiet leadership that made everything else possible.”
Muse’s path to success was not without challenge. Like many Rose-Hulman students, he faced the demands of an intense curriculum while learning how to manage time, build effective study habits, and collaborate with peers. Through perseverance, the support of classmates, and the steady encouragement of Beth—then his college sweetheart—he thrived academically and graduated with an engineering degree that launched his professional career.
Following graduation, Muse worked with major energy firms across the country before co-founding PennEnergy Resources, an independent oil and gas company that grew to more than 100 employees and became one of the largest independent producers in its sector. Throughout that journey, Beth served as a constant partner—managing frequent relocations, building a home wherever they lived, and raising their family while supporting the demands of a growing business.
Greg Muse often refers to Beth as the “non-degree engineer” in their family—a reflection of her intelligence, resilience, and problem-solving abilities.
“In honoring Beth through this scholarship, we hope to send a powerful message to future students—especially women pursuing technical fields—that perseverance, collaboration, and compassion matter just as much as technical skill,” Muse added.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said the Muses’ generosity will have a lasting impact on generations of students.
“This extraordinary gift reflects the very best of the Rose-Hulman spirit,” Coons said. “Greg and Beth understand the transformative power of a Rose-Hulman education, and their investment will open doors for talented students who are ready to take on challenge and opportunity.”
The Elizabeth A. Muse Scholarship Endowment Fund aligns with Rose-Hulman’s continued commitment to student access, academic excellence, and strong educational return on investment.
“The support provided through this endowment will help ensure that talented, motivated students can pursue a Rose-Hulman education, regardless of financial circumstance,” said Steve Brady, vice president of institutional advancement. “We are deeply grateful to Greg and Beth for their vision and generosity.”
A native of Indianapolis, Muse attended Howe High School before enrolling at Rose-Hulman, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He later completed executive management training through Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. Throughout his career, Muse has been active in industry leadership and professional organizations.
Greg and Beth Muse met during Muse’s sophomore year at Rose-Hulman and have been together ever since. They are the parents of three adult children and currently reside in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
