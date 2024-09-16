GCIS invites media to apply for Media Accreditation for Special Official Funeral of Pravin Gordhan

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the funeral service of the late former Minister Pravin Gordhan to apply for accreditation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral, Category 2 for the late former Minister Pravin Gordhan who passed away in the early hours of Friday, 13 September 2024, at the age of 75, following a period of illness.

The Special Official Funeral service will take place at Durban International Convention Center (ICC) on Thursday, 19 September 2024.

Members of the media who wish to cover the official funeral of former Minister Gordhan are requested to complete the attached form in full and send it to Mr Takalani Mukwevho on takalanim@gcis.gov.za by no later than Tuesday, 17 September 2024 @16h00.

NB: Applicants are requested to complete the form in full and ensure that the supplied details are correct and the form must be submitted in its original format (excel).

Enquiries: William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147