MEC Isaac Sileku attends memorial service for Van Rhyn’s Pass bush crash victims

On Friday, 13 September 2024, the Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, attended the memorial service for the eleven people who died in the bus on Van Rhyn's Pass, two weeks ago.

At the time, Minister Sileku and the Provincial Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, visited the scene shortly after the accident to offer the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) assistance with medical and counselling support to the individuals and families involved.

Friends and relatives of the deceased, council members of the Kai !Garib Municipality, and representatives of the Northern Cape Government attended the event.

Bentley Vass, Northern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, Traditional Affairs, Transport, Safety, and Liaison thanked the WCG for the rescue and medical services which arrived quickly on the scene and for the support offered to the victims of the accident.

She requested Minister Sileku to convey the Northern Cape Government’s appreciation to the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, and the provincial government.

Minister Sileku said that the memorial service honoured the deceased. “This tragic accident has affected so many lives, and I trust the circumstances that led to the accident, which is now being investigated, will bring answers,’ Minister Sileku said.

The Minister said the outcome of the investigation of the bus will not ease the pain of the relatives of the deceased, but it could bring some sort of closure. “On behalf of the WCG, I again offer my deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured. We will continue to provide support where we can,’ Minister Sileku said.

Media enquiries:

Hugo Geldenhuys

Spokesperson for Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: Hugo.Geldenhuys@westerncape.gov.za

E-mail: 082 659 1058

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213