President Cyril Ramaphosa extends congratulations on Algerian elections

South Africa congratulates President Tebboune and the people of Algeria on the outcome of the Presidential Election.

South Africa extends congratulations to His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his successful re-election as President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, following the conclusion of the Presidential Election held on 07 September 2024.

The Algerian National Independent Electoral Authority and all national stakeholders are also congratulated for their collective efforts in ensuring a conducive environment in which the elections were conducted.

The success of the elections is an expression of Algeria’s commitment to advancing democracy not only in Algeria but on the African Continent.

South Africa and Algeria share a common history forged during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Following the advent of South Africa’s democracy in 1994, the two countries intensified the bilateral cooperation which has been elevated to the Bi-National Commission co-chaired by the two Presidents.

The South African Government reiterates its commitment to continue working in solidarity with the Government and people of Algeria to strengthen bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries, to build strong people-to-people ties, and collaborate in the consolidation of the African Agenda.

