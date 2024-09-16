Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa attends Umkhosi Womhlanga ceremony

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa today (14 September 2024), and in this heritage month joined thousands at eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, KZN Province for the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga ceremony.

This traditional and cultural ceremony is taking place in September which marks Heritage Month with Heritage Day celebrated on 24 September. The ceremony celebrates the flowers of the nation (the maidens). This ceremony also showcases the nation’s diverse cultures and traditions and celebrates our diverse rich heritage.

This year’s National Heritage month is celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom”.

Umkhozi womhlanga brought together Ministers; Premier; MECs; Deputy Ministers, Traditional and Religious Leaders; Captains of industry, Academics; Diplomats; Journalists, and Community members who responded to the call of His Majesty Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini to attend the 40th iteration of Umkhosi womhlanga” at the Enyokeni Royal Palace, KwaNongoma.

All those at the Enyokeni Royal Palace saluted His Majesty as a symbol of unity and a custodian of our culture and heritage. Over the past 40 years, the Reed Dance has evolved to become not only a national event but an event that attracts people from across our country and the neighbouring countries.

His Majesty appreciated the event and called for the protection of children and the end of GBVF. His Majesty called for the safety of the maidens and called for more vigilance even after this important event.

Delivering the message of support, Minister Hlabisa appreciated the attendance at the ceremony and emphasised his majesty’s role as the uniting figure. This event and many others show that culture is an integral part of our identity and heritage. It also emphasises our pride and how proud many people are of their own culture which is a fundamental aspect of self-affirmation and self-respect. By being proud of our culture, we are promoting diversity and tolerance, empowering ourselves and others, and enriching the broader community.

Ultimately, being proud of our culture is a way of embracing the richness and diversity of human experience, and it is a way of creating more inclusive societies. Today we celebrate the roses of our nation (Imbali Yesizwe), our maidens who we urge to be good and grow respecting everyone under the guidance of the elders. By protecting the maidens we protect the future of our children.

Minister emphasised that as National CoGTA we encourage everyone to ensure that our cultures as our heritage and must be protected at all times.

Minister congratulated His Majesty the King for keeping this important cultural and traditional ceremony which was started by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

We hope that the maidens will continue to learn more about their heritage and responsibilities as they are the future leaders of our nation.

