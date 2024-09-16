From Italy to America: The Story of Andrea Angioli, Producer

Tears in the Rain movie

How a Passion for Film Took Andrea Angioli from Cinecittà to Global Success

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born in Rome in the 1970s, Andrea Angioli was raised in a family deeply involved in the world of cinema. Surrounded by the magic of film from a young age at the Cinecittà studios, Angioli inherited his love for cinema from his father, a well-known film distributor and producer. This early immersion in the industry shaped his career path, which has spanned decades and taken him from Italy to the United States, producing, co-producing, and distributing over 50 films, television series, and commercials for major international brands like AT&T and Hitachi.One of Angioli’s early successes came with the production of Italian Star Project, a 48-episode series that highlighted Italian celebrities, and aired on Sky TV. He also produced Follow Me, a 6-episode series that traveled across cities and featured the lives of famous personalities. These projects helped solidify Angioli’s reputation in the Italian entertainment industry.Among his extensive portfolio are films like Solo Mia starring Paz Vega, Provocazione, La Donna del Delitto, and Don Gnocchi: The Angel of Children, a two-part film that aired on Mediaset TV. This film, which told the inspiring story of Don Gnocchi, earned Angioli an award from the Don Gnocchi Association for his exceptional contribution.However, Rome’s slower pace began to frustrate Angioli, and in 2009, he moved to Milan, where he expanded his career into photographic production. Collaborating with an Italian photographer, Angioli produced high-profile advertising campaigns for brands like MSC Cruises. Soon, he started representing professional photographers across Europe and internationally, producing over 1,000 cover shoots for magazines featuring celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, Roberto Bolle, and Natalie Portman.As the print media industry declined, Angioli shifted his focus toward producing music videos, which eventually took him to Miami. There, he decided to start anew, using his experience in the U.S. market. In Miami, he produced photo shoots for Latin American and U.S. magazines, while working on TV shows for MTV Latam and commercials, including a spot for McDonald’s.Despite his success in photography and advertising, Angioli remained passionate about film. He began distributing films, focusing on important titles underrepresented in various markets. Among these were Red Surf with George Clooney, Tears in the Rain with Sharon Stone, Mister Johnson with Pierce Brosnan, Delirio de Amor featuring Antonio Banderas, and Death Race with Sylvester Stallone and David Carradine.In addition to his work in entertainment, Angioli became actively involved in social issues, particularly in combating human trafficking. He produced a documentary that explored the victims and dynamics of this crisis, involving law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and advocacy groups working on the front lines.Angioli’s most recent project, The B-Side of the Vinyl, reflects his passion for amplifying marginalized voices. This documentary, conceived and directed by Francesca Ferretti, shines a light on the powerful influence of women in the music industry. The B-Side of the Vinyl celebrates the contributions of iconic female artists like Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan, and Madonna. The documentary is not just a film but a movement to highlight the essential role of women in shaping the music world, an industry often dominated by men.Angioli's transition from Italy to the U.S. marks a continual evolution in his career, from producing films and photographic services to engaging with social issues and producing culturally relevant documentaries. His current project, The B-Side of the Vinyl, underscores his commitment to celebrating and giving a platform to women in the arts. The film’s focus on legendary singers like Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Madonna reflects his ongoing mission to bring attention to those traditionally overlooked in the entertainment industry.As Angioli continues his journey in the U.S., his work not only entertains but also sparks conversation around important global issues. His career, marked by versatility and a dedication to storytelling, continues to impact industries and borders. With The B-Side of the Vinyl, Angioli is once again at the forefront of a cultural movement, using his talent to uplift and honor the voices of women in music.

