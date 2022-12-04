Contemporary Art meets NFT
Galleria ca’ d’Oro meets NFT WorldNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YES, NFT!
Arte Classica meets NFT.
Galleria Ca'd'Oro meets the metaverse
There is a new frontier in the art world to discover; The NFT. Non-Fungible Token. Perhaps you've been hearing about it. Gloria Porcella, the owner of "Galleria Ca d'Oro," is among the first in New York to present and promote this exciting art form and the first historical Art Gallery to launch NFT exhibitions.
Galleria Ca'd'Oro, located in the heart of Chelsea, New York, on 179 10th Avenue, will open the show with a special event only by invitation. Our first show opens on December 8th at 6 PM. The Yes NFT event is powered by Possess and each piece you see within the gallery will be available for acquisition on the platform. Possess Platform, founded by Daniel Leinfelder and Ryan Holt, is a marketplace for clients to browse and acquire exclusive one-of-one contemporary art NFT’s. Digital certificates of authenticity, NFTs, are both unique and exclusive. Verified ownership is recorded in perpetuity on the blockchain.
Galleria Ca d’Oro in correlation with Possess will introduce this new art form and help you to navigate these new waters from person to person. The gallery will offer you a unique experience celebrating and making clear the NFT. Our first show brings together four very diverse NFT artists. We are certain the show will inspire both artists and collectors.
The participants are:
Salustiano is notable for his ethereal portraits. His NFTs collection is dedicated to kids and brings a voice and attention to children who have known cruelty. Nothing destroys more as a society and a civilization more than hurting our children. 50% of his profits will go to Unicef to combat child soldiers being used as war material worldwide.
‘Underwater Chrysalis’ NFT talks about Transformation. From that time that, voluntarily, we remain closed in on ourselves before blooming to give the best of us. In this work we find a double closure; one of the cocoon itself, and another underwater, "intramarine". As if it were a nutritious, welcoming, protective, magical and, above all,
silent amniotic fluid. A silence that instructs us and that is born when we hold our breath to immerse ourselves in the important things of our life.
Alessia Moccia creates the collection "Euphoria NFT." She is a cutting-edge futuristic NFT photographer who mixes her cosmic vision with reality. She makes a panorama of expressive images from a precise choice of subverting reality and defying formalism. She contributes to the dynamic genre of street photography with her dreamlike vision of galaxies merged in cities. Every time she creates a new collection, there is a cathartic feeling of a new idea and realizing something is changing. It is called escapism.
Yul Vazquez brings alive the love for his Cuban origins, reflecting spirituality and dynamism. He shares his exposure to the rich history of Afro-Caribbean religion, the occult, cryptic signs, and mysterious symbols. Marc Balet is a New York legend as Andy Warhol's art director for Interview Magazine and Andy Warhol's TV. He recently joined the NFT world, giving us a glimpse into his other world as a conceptual architect. This piece, The Tree House, from his continuing series Architectural Tales, illustrates his take on sustainability and environmentally sound living experiences taken to the extreme. His work has been shown at the Whitney Museum. He is a winner of the prestigious Prix de Rome. Bringing together 4 of our favorite artists, Galleria Ca'd'Oro sells artwork via the mechanism of an NFT – creating a brand new opportunity for digital art collectors to enter the market and collect physical artwork they have purchased on the blockchain.
Digital Art will be exposed on avant-gardist displays by MetroClick to create a new brand focused on sleek NFT display solutions to display your NFTs elegantly and efficiently.
We want to give the NFT community a voice. We want to put as many people on stage as possible. We want to improve the user interface.
