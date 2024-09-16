Governor Mills Announces New Land for Maine's Future Conservation Projects

Governor Janet Mills today announced funding for 12 new Land for Maine's Future (LMF) conservation projects across Maine, preserving thousands of acres of farmland, undeveloped land, and vital working waterfront access for generations to come.

In total, over 3,500 acres across Maine will be preserved using $3.8 million from the Land for Maine's Future Program.

"These conservation projects will protect thousands of acres of land for the future use and enjoyment of Maine people -- including vital working lands that our farmers and fishermen rely on," said Governor Janet Mills. "As Governor, I have been proud to work with the Legislature and partners across the state to strengthen the Land for Maine's Future Program and make projects like these possible. My Administration will continue to work to ensure future generations can enjoy Maine's cherished natural resources."

"The LMF board approved funding for four significant farmland conservation efforts, protecting 2,820 acres," said Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal. "These conservation efforts reinforce Maine's commitment to maintaining its agricultural heritage and natural landscapes for future generations."

"Maine's limited working waterfront is facing increasing pressure from development and a changing climate," said Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher. "The LMF board's support for these three properties underscores the state's commitment to our vital commercial fishing and aquaculture industries."

"The Land for Maine's Future program continues to be a leader in conservation for Maine's wildlife, and those that love the outdoors," said Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso. "Conservation of these three properties protect habitat for a variety of Maine wildlife, while also providing outdoor recreational opportunities in an area of southern coastal Maine that is seeing increased development."

"The working lands approved for funding by the LMF and for Maine's Future Board are prime examples of the lands the Board is charged with protecting to ensure the future social and economic well-being of Maine's citizens," said Laura Graham, LMF Director.

Since the Governor proposed and the Legislature overwhelmingly approved $40 million to reinvigorate LMF, the LMF Board has approved 75 new projects, totaling $29.9 million. These projects are expected to leverage an additional $58.75 million in private and Federal funds.

Farmland Preservation

Dunn Farm (Berwick, York County): Formerly a dairy farm, it now raises beef cattle and grows sweet corn and hay. This project ensures that the 128-acre property will remain available for agriculture in a region increasingly threatened by development.

Fortin Farm (Benton, Kennebec County): Preservation of a 188-acre former dairy farm that supports hay and silage production, preserving land crucial for dairy farming and potential diverse agricultural uses.

Piper Farm and Williams Farm (Somerset County): Two projects spanning 2,504 acres will be preserved in support of a large dairy operation. The investment -- the largest ever funded by the Working Farmland Access Protection Program/Land for Maine's Future Program -- will protect 12 miles of Kennebec River frontage and 945 acres of fields.

Working Waterfront Access Protection

Clark Cove Working Waterfront (South Bristol, Lincoln County): Preservation of 18,750 feet of working waterfront with 250 feet of shore frontage along Clark Cove and the Damariscotta River. The site supports lobster, oyster, mussels, and seaweed fisheries.

Hancock Marine (Hancock, Hancock County): Preservation of 1.8 acres of working waterfront with 730 feet of shore frontage along Mt. Desert Narrows. The site supports lobster, menhaden, mackerel, and herring fisheries.

Stonington Lobster Co-operative, Coop II (Stonington, Hancock County): Protection of 3/4 of an acre of working waterfront with 900 feet of shore frontage, vital for lobstering, along with crab, scallop, sea urchin, clam, mussel, elver, pogie, herring, and oyster fisheries.

Conservation and Recreation Projects

Town of Wells/Wells Conservation Commission (Wells, York County): Preservation of 161.5 acres of undeveloped land in Wells, including parcels adjacent to the planned Eastern Trail, as well as critical habitat for the endangered New England Cottontail and other wildlife.

Chebeague & Cumberland Land Trust (Cumberland, Cumberland County): Preservation of 79 acres off Turkey Lane, Cumberland's largest unprotected forested parcel. The land is adjacent to existing conservation areas, contributing to a regional conservation corridor.

Brunswick Topsham Land Trust (Topsham, Sagadahoc County) -- Preserves 81 acres off West Bay Bridge Road, featuring over 4,000 feet of shoreline on the Muddy River wetland complex and 5,000 feet of tributary stream frontage. The property is adjacent to protected lands within the IFW's Merrymeeting Bay Wildlife Management Area.

Branch Lake Extension, City of Ellsworth (Ellsworth, Hancock County) -- Protects 279.1± acres, increasing recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, as an expansion to their existing 238.6-acre public forest.

Porter Hills Phase II Moody Road Parcel, Francis Small Heritage Trust (Porter, Oxford County)-- Protects 98.6-acre of critical wildlife habitat, and prime outdoor recreational destinations connected to their existing 700 acres of conservation lands, all within the Town of Porter and the Porter Hills Focus Area of Statewide Ecological Importance.

The Land for Maine's Future Program, established in 1987 through a $35 million bond approved by Maine citizens, is the State's primary method of conserving land for its natural and recreational value. Recognizing the importance of working lands and public access to these lands in preserving Maine's quality of life, the program has conserved over 642,000 acres of land, including 333,425 acres of working land.

This remarkable work includes the establishment of 73 water access sites, providing over 67 miles of shoreline on rivers, lakes, and ponds, the preservation of 42 farms and 9,819 acres of farmland, the conservation of 30 working waterfront properties, the conversion of 158 miles of former railroad corridors into recreational trails, and the creation of over 100 miles of coastal access.

For more information about the LMF program and the conservation projects, please visit www.maine.gov/dacf/lmf.