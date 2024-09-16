SWEDEN, September 16 - Declaration on Swedish-Finnish Cooperation, presented by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, 16 september 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.