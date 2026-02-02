Focus on violence against children as Minister for Social Services attends UN Session in New York

The 64th Session of the Commission for Social Development opens today, 2 February. Minister for Social Services Camilla Waltersson Grönvall is representing Sweden in New York.

Ms Waltersson Grönvall is taking part in the high-level 64th Session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD64). The priority theme for this year’s Session is ‘Advancing social development and social justice through coordinated, equitable and inclusive policies’.

The Session is also a follow-up to the UN’s Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, in which Ms Waltersson Grönvall participated in November 2025.

“Every child has the right to a safe and secure childhood and to a bright future. By taking part, we can both contribute to global efforts for social justice and take home some valuable lessons for our continued work to prevent and combat violence against children,” says Ms Waltersson Grönvall.

The UN Session issues is an important opportunity to present Sweden’s priorities for social development and to strengthen international cooperation on issues that affect children’s security and rights.

Aside from representing Sweden during the Session at UN Headquarters, Ms Waltersson Grönwall is also taking part in several visits to organisations and meetings with a focus on preventing and combating violence against children. She will also have bilateral meetings and meet UN representatives such as the UN’s Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children.

