Grown Climate Smart Partners with Maltwerks to Promote Climate-Smart Agriculture

Maltwerks with Grown Climate Smart seal - Oat Malt Maltwerks and Grown Climate Smart - Red Wheat Malt Maltwerks and Grown Climate Smart - Rolled Oats

Detroit Lakes, Minnesota-based Maltwerks partners with The DeLong Co., Inc.’s Grown Climate Smart brand.

DETROIT LAKES, MN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Climate Smart , a USDA Climate-Smart Commodities grant awardee and a wholly owned subsidiary of The DeLong Co., Inc., announces a strategic partnership with Maltwerks . This collaboration marks a significant step forward in promoting climate-smart agricultural practices and enhancing the visibility of products in the marketplace for businesses and consumers to align their purchase preferences with sustainable products.Maltwerks, a leading craft malt house based in Detroit Lakes, MN, will now proudly feature the Grown Climate Smart logo on its product packaging. This logo signifies that the products have been produced using sustainable and climate-smart farming practices, including cover crops, reduced or no-till farming, nutrient management plans, and windbreak establishment and renovations. These practices are essential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting carbon sequestration.Maltwerks and Grown Climate Smart are forging a forward-thinking partnership, amplifying their commitment to sustainability in the realm of food, beverage and feed. By jointly investing in local agriculture to cultivate low carbon intense row crop commodities, they are igniting a new era of sustainability. These regenerative practices not only curtail greenhouse gas emissions but also nurture healthier soil and water systems, simultaneously reducing reliance on chemical inputs.This strategic partnership facilitates the continuation or new transition of the community of growers toward regenerative methods, enriching local agricultural economies. This collaborative effort not only drives down costs and enhances resilience in confronting challenges but also brings a positive economic impact that markedly boosts the marketability of sustainable, climate-smart products.Dan Murphy, Vice President of Technical Sales at Maltwerks, stated, "At Maltwerks, we value partnerships rooted in sustainability that strengthen our standards and the quality of our products. Collaborating with Grown Climate Smart allows us to offer our customers the best in locally produced, traceable malt, while also championing responsible farming practices. By partnering with Delong Co. and their Grown Climate Smart initiative, we can continue to add value to farmers looking to toll-malt their products and help farmers all over the Midwest take advantage of these programs."Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager of Grown Climate Smart, added, "We continue to forge strong partnerships with industry leaders, and Maltwerks is a perfect example of this. This partnership is an exciting development for products stemming from climate-smart practices, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable agriculture and a healthier planet."For more information about the partnership and to learn more about Grown Climate Smart and Maltwerks, please visit their respective websites.

