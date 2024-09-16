All-Terrain Vehicle Rollover in Danville

CONTACT:

September 16, 2024

Danville, NH – On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Dispatch of a 39-year-old male, involved in an ATV crash with serious bodily injury.

The male operator, identified as Nicholas Searles of Danville, NH, was operating an ATV on his own property, when it appears as though he attempted to drive his ATV off a small rock wall causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Searles was then thrown off the ATV and it subsequently landed on top of him, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A family member who witnessed the crash was able to call 911 to request medical personnel.

Searles was transported to Exeter Hospital to be treated for his injuries. NH Fish and Game personnel were assisted on scene by Danville Police, Fire and EMS personnel. Sandown Police assisted as well.

Searles appeared to be operating recklessly at the time of the incident, which is the major contributing factor to this incident. Fortunately Searles was wearing appropriate safety gear which mitigated the injuries sustained during the crash.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety equipment when operating an ATV. For further information on safe operation of an ATV please visit the NH Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.nh.gov.